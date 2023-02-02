Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Stage 2 of Étoile de Bessèges neutralized after major crash

No winner as peloton rides to the finish behind race vehicles due to ambulances leaving event to take riders to the hospital.

The second stage of Étoile de Bessèges was neutralized with just over 22km to go after a major crash blocked the road and left no medical staff to service the race.

The crash happened in the bunch as the road narrowed to cross a bridge, leaving riders strewn across the asphalt. A breakaway further up the road had already passed through that point.

TotalEnergies’ Valentin Ferron was left dangling from the side of the bridge following the crash, unable to get back up with bikes and other riders blocking his path.

The race was immediately neutralized by the race organizer with 22.1km to go. The peloton remained stationary for about 20 minutes before the riders began moving again.

However, news soon filtered through that there were no ambulances left to service the race as they were taking riders to nearby hospitals for treatment. It meant that the stage could no longer be contested for safety reasons and the remaining bunch would ride slowly behind the race vehicles.

With no winner declared for stage 2, day one winner Arnaud De Lie remains the race leader heading into stage 3.

 

