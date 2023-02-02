Stage 2 of Étoile de Bessèges neutralized after major crash

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The second stage of Étoile de Bessèges was neutralized with just over 22km to go after a major crash blocked the road and left no medical staff to service the race.

The crash happened in the bunch as the road narrowed to cross a bridge, leaving riders strewn across the asphalt. A breakaway further up the road had already passed through that point.

TotalEnergies’ Valentin Ferron was left dangling from the side of the bridge following the crash, unable to get back up with bikes and other riders blocking his path.

The race was immediately neutralized by the race organizer with 22.1km to go. The peloton remained stationary for about 20 minutes before the riders began moving again.

However, news soon filtered through that there were no ambulances left to service the race as they were taking riders to nearby hospitals for treatment. It meant that the stage could no longer be contested for safety reasons and the remaining bunch would ride slowly behind the race vehicles.

With no winner declared for stage 2, day one winner Arnaud De Lie remains the race leader heading into stage 3.

La position de Valentin Ferron sur le pont au moment de la chute. 😳#EDB2023 pic.twitter.com/qowreJ6MKP — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) February 2, 2023

#EDB2023 Both of the race ambulances had to attend to crashed riders so the race cannot continue. The peloton will gently ride to the finish. — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) February 2, 2023