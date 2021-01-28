Spain’s Valenciana tour latest to pull plug due to COVID-19

Spain’s five-day Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana told teams Thursday it would not be holding the five-stage race next week as hoped for.

There was no official statement from organizers, but team sources confirmed to VeloNews the race will be taken off the calendar citing spiking COVID-19 cases in Spain.

A record number of WorldTour teams were hoping to start in what would have been the first major stage race of the 2021 season. Several teams had already bought plane tickets and paid for expensive coronavirus testing ahead of travel, but will now have to eat those costs without being able to race.

After safely conducting pre-season training camps across Spain this month, teams were quietly optimistic races could be held. Organizers were seeing record interest in the traditional European early season races following a spate of cancelations in Latin America, the Middle East, and Australia.

Worsening health conditions across Europe has put the crunch on the early season racing calendar, with the Valenciana tour — slated for February 3-7 along Spain’s Mediterranean coast — the latest in a string of cancelations and postponements.

As the list of postponed or canceled races continues to grow, many are wondering if 2021 will see a repeat of what happened last year. So far, UCI officials have remained quiet about the wave of cancelations as the entire peloton remains in a wait-and-see posture.

Many were hopeful that the “race bubble” concept that helped salvage much of 2020 could be applied to the upcoming season. Spiking infections across Spain, Portugal, and France have so far forced many race organizers to pull the plug on their events.

All eyes will be on the opening Belgian weekend in late February and the first major WorldTour races in March.

Despite cancelations of races in Latin America, Australia, and Europe, officials at the UAE Tour still hope to hold their race next month.