Soudal Quick-Step releases 2023 kit

Soudal Quick-Step, formerly Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, unveiled its 2023 team kit on Friday.

Overall, the powerhouse Belgian squad hasn’t strayed too far from its kit designs from the past two decades.

A prominent red rectangle, the logo of title sponsor Soudal, now features across the chest, with co-title sponsor Quick-Step moving lower and getting a bit smaller.

The jersey is getting more than just a sponsor update, however. The main blue color is now darker, and a section of white where the sponsor logos are runs across the chest and sleeves. Dark blue sandwiches the white section.

Check out in detail the new Soudal Quick-Step kit, which you can order here: https://t.co/LPD1VtUAdB Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/AWgXdbsHyt — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) December 16, 2022

The team bibs are a matching navy blue.

Team sponsor Castelli is once again making the kit and it is available now from the team’s online store.

Rainbow bands for Remco

Earlier in the week, the team also unveiled Remco Evenepoel’s world champion rainbow kit.