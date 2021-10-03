Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix in muddy, brutal conditions

Florian Vermeersch kicks to second and Mathieu van der Poel rounded out podium in thrilling three-up sprint.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

ROUBAIX, France (VN) — Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) won a dramatic edition of Paris-Roubaix in brutal conditions Sunday.

Florian Vermeersch was second and Mathieu van der Poel  rounded out the podium with second and third in a three-up sprint coming into the Roubaix velodrome.

“Unbelievable!” he said. “My first Paris-Roubaix, I am very happy, Today was a legend of a Roubaix with the rain in the start. I follow all the moves in the final, and I could do my best sprint. I am so happy for this victory.”

Neither had even started Roubaix before Sunday, and all three rode onto the podium.

The victory is the first by an Italian since 1999.

Carrefour de l’Arbre sees selection

Riders were pushed to the edge in what was the first wet and muddy edition of Paris-Roubaix since 2001 and 2002.

Riders were covered in mud and grime from head to toe.

Things reached a crescendo at the decisive Carrefour de l’Arbre sector with 15km to go.

Gianni Moscon was nursing a promising 1:20 lead, but punctured then crashed only to see his lead dissolve.

“I had some bad luck,” Moscon said. “I don’t know what would have happened. The race unfolded the way that it did. When they caught me, I did not have the legs to follow them. At least another Italian won, and our nation can be happy. I have fourth — I will try again.”

The Italian was leading by more than a minute before luck turned against him, and he rode into the velodrome in a bitter fourth.

Further behind, van Aert and others in a favorites chase group were finally coming to life, but it was too late. Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) lead the group in with fifth.

Van der Poel, Colbrelli and Vermeersch led coming off the Carrefour with a gap of 1:03 to the Van Aert group.

Chaos in the wet and grime

It was chaos throughout the race. The peloton woke up to rain, cool temperatures and gusting winds.

A big group went early with 30 riders pulling clear before the first sectors of cobbles. There were crashes and chaos across the race.

Many of the top names crashed, including Peter Sagan and others. 

Remnants of the early break continued to hold off a determined chase group featuring many of the pre-race favorites. The race hit the Arenberg with the race fractured into groups.

The muddy and slick cobbles took their fair share of victims, and Van Aert barely missed a crash in the Arenberg. 

A baker’s dozen still held off the leaders in the peloton by about a minute when van der Poel bolted clear with about 70km to go. A few tried to go with him, but ceded to his superior power.

Van der Poel bridged up to a chase group featuring Colbrelli, which settled in about 50 seconds behind the leaders, with the Van Aert dangling about 40 seconds behind.

The race settled in a regrouping going into the decisive final sectors.

Moscon alone at the front

The race entered its next decisive phase at the five-star Mons-en-Pevele. Moscon, who rode into the day’s early break, found himself alone at the front.

The Italian widened his gap to more than a minute when van der Poel jumped out of a chase group with about 38km to go.

Behind them, the Van Aert group was hovering at about two minutes back, but without teammates, the Belgian star was finding it hard to make a big move.

Conditions improved as rain stopped and wind picked up, leaving the pavement sectors nearly dry and the cobbles ending up with thicker but perhaps a bit less treacherous racing conditions for the final hour. 

With 30km to go, Moscon suffered a puncture. A quick bike change saw his gap shrink to about 45 seconds. The Van Aert group was getting closer to the Van der Poel group heading toward the Carrefour de l’Arbre.

Paris-Roubaix Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious6:01:57
2VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:00
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
4MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:44
5LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:16
6LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16
7VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16
8VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation1:16
9BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:16
10HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious1:16
11RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:16
12WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:17
13TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies3:17
14KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates4:40
15VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix4:40
16LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo4:45
17HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious6:21
18CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic6:21
19PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:21
20MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:21
21REX LaurenzBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB6:21
22VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma6:21
23VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation6:21
24KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM6:26
25STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo6:26
26ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step6:26
27GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team7:14
28SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic7:22
29GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal7:26
30BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies8:37
31VAN GESTEL DriesTeam TotalEnergies8:37
32VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9:23
33ŠIŠKEVIČIUS EvaldasDELKO9:23
34DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ9:23
35DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ9:23
36ROBEET LudovicBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB9:23
37VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal9:26
38DE BACKER BertB&B Hotels p/b KTM9:29
39SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal10:03
40VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:52
41WELTEN BramTeam Arkéa Samsic10:52
42SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo11:06
43RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix11:11
44EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM12:24
45BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation12:24
46MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix12:24
47DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix12:24
48BOL CeesTeam DSM12:24
49WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious12:24
50NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team12:24
51DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal12:24
52DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange12:24
53CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:24
54VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step12:24
55SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe12:24
56DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team12:24
57LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM12:28
58GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers12:32
59VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo12:37
60BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo12:37
61ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma13:19
62LIVYNS ArjenBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB16:21
63JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team16:25
64BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange17:59
65ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers20:28
66ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step20:28
67DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step20:28
68KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers20:28
69SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20:28
70BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:28
71RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic20:28
72SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe20:28
73NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team20:28
74PETIT AdrienTeam TotalEnergies20:28
75SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe20:28
76BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates20:28
77KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:28
78SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo20:28
79GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma20:28
80AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma22:50
81STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange22:53
82SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:04
83TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma24:33
84NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team26:09
85ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:14
86JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka NextHash26:18
87MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe27:22
88BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation28:36
89NOPPE ChristopheTeam Arkéa Samsic28:36
90DUPONT TimothyBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB28:36
91FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:36
92FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal28:36
93MAS LluísMovistar Team28:36
94LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo28:46

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic