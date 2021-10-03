Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix in muddy, brutal conditions
Florian Vermeersch kicks to second and Mathieu van der Poel rounded out podium in thrilling three-up sprint.
ROUBAIX, France (VN) — Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) won a dramatic edition of Paris-Roubaix in brutal conditions Sunday.
Florian Vermeersch was second and Mathieu van der Poel rounded out the podium with second and third in a three-up sprint coming into the Roubaix velodrome.
“Unbelievable!” he said. “My first Paris-Roubaix, I am very happy, Today was a legend of a Roubaix with the rain in the start. I follow all the moves in the final, and I could do my best sprint. I am so happy for this victory.”
Neither had even started Roubaix before Sunday, and all three rode onto the podium.
The victory is the first by an Italian since 1999.
Carrefour de l’Arbre sees selection
Riders were pushed to the edge in what was the first wet and muddy edition of Paris-Roubaix since 2001 and 2002.
Riders were covered in mud and grime from head to toe.
Things reached a crescendo at the decisive Carrefour de l’Arbre sector with 15km to go.
Gianni Moscon was nursing a promising 1:20 lead, but punctured then crashed only to see his lead dissolve.
“I had some bad luck,” Moscon said. “I don’t know what would have happened. The race unfolded the way that it did. When they caught me, I did not have the legs to follow them. At least another Italian won, and our nation can be happy. I have fourth — I will try again.”
The Italian was leading by more than a minute before luck turned against him, and he rode into the velodrome in a bitter fourth.
Further behind, van Aert and others in a favorites chase group were finally coming to life, but it was too late. Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) lead the group in with fifth.
Van der Poel, Colbrelli and Vermeersch led coming off the Carrefour with a gap of 1:03 to the Van Aert group.
Chaos in the wet and grime
It was chaos throughout the race. The peloton woke up to rain, cool temperatures and gusting winds.
A big group went early with 30 riders pulling clear before the first sectors of cobbles. There were crashes and chaos across the race.
Many of the top names crashed, including Peter Sagan and others.
Remnants of the early break continued to hold off a determined chase group featuring many of the pre-race favorites. The race hit the Arenberg with the race fractured into groups.
The muddy and slick cobbles took their fair share of victims, and Van Aert barely missed a crash in the Arenberg.
A baker’s dozen still held off the leaders in the peloton by about a minute when van der Poel bolted clear with about 70km to go. A few tried to go with him, but ceded to his superior power.
Van der Poel bridged up to a chase group featuring Colbrelli, which settled in about 50 seconds behind the leaders, with the Van Aert dangling about 40 seconds behind.
The race settled in a regrouping going into the decisive final sectors.
Moscon alone at the front
The race entered its next decisive phase at the five-star Mons-en-Pevele. Moscon, who rode into the day’s early break, found himself alone at the front.
The Italian widened his gap to more than a minute when van der Poel jumped out of a chase group with about 38km to go.
Behind them, the Van Aert group was hovering at about two minutes back, but without teammates, the Belgian star was finding it hard to make a big move.
🎥 🇮🇹Gianni Moscon crashed while leading the race.
🎥 La chute de 🇮🇹Gianni Moscon alors qu’il est en tête de ce #ParisRoubaix. pic.twitter.com/q24kbbuYbk
— Paris-Roubaix (@Paris_Roubaix) October 3, 2021
Conditions improved as rain stopped and wind picked up, leaving the pavement sectors nearly dry and the cobbles ending up with thicker but perhaps a bit less treacherous racing conditions for the final hour.
With 30km to go, Moscon suffered a puncture. A quick bike change saw his gap shrink to about 45 seconds. The Van Aert group was getting closer to the Van der Poel group heading toward the Carrefour de l’Arbre.
Paris-Roubaix Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:01:57
|2
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|4
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|5
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:16
|6
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16
|8
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:16
|9
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:16
|10
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:16
|11
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:16
|12
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:17
|13
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|3:17
|14
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:40
|15
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:40
|16
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:45
|17
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:21
|18
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:21
|19
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:21
|20
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:21
|21
|REX Laurenz
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|6:21
|22
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:21
|23
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:21
|24
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|6:26
|25
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:26
|26
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:26
|27
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|7:14
|28
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:22
|29
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|7:26
|30
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|8:37
|31
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team TotalEnergies
|8:37
|32
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:23
|33
|ŠIŠKEVIČIUS Evaldas
|DELKO
|9:23
|34
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:23
|35
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:23
|36
|ROBEET Ludovic
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|9:23
|37
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|9:26
|38
|DE BACKER Bert
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9:29
|39
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|10:03
|40
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:52
|41
|WELTEN Bram
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:52
|42
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:06
|43
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:11
|44
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|12:24
|45
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:24
|46
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:24
|47
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:24
|48
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|12:24
|49
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:24
|50
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:24
|51
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|12:24
|52
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|12:24
|53
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:24
|54
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:24
|55
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:24
|56
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:24
|57
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12:28
|58
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:32
|59
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:37
|60
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:37
|61
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:19
|62
|LIVYNS Arjen
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|16:21
|63
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|16:25
|64
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|17:59
|65
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:28
|66
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:28
|67
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:28
|68
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:28
|69
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:28
|70
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:28
|71
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:28
|72
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:28
|73
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:28
|74
|PETIT Adrien
|Team TotalEnergies
|20:28
|75
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:28
|76
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:28
|77
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:28
|78
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:28
|79
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:28
|80
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:50
|81
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|22:53
|82
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:04
|83
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:33
|84
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|26:09
|85
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:14
|86
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|26:18
|87
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:22
|88
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:36
|89
|NOPPE Christophe
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:36
|90
|DUPONT Timothy
|Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|28:36
|91
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:36
|92
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|28:36
|93
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|28:36
|94
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:46
