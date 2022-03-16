Sonny Colbrelli ruled out of Milan-San Remo with bronchitis

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Italy’s hopes of a home Milan-San Remo winner have taken a hit after Sonny Colbrelli was ruled out of the race with bronchitis.

Colbrelli was expected to be a protected leader for Bahrain-Victorious at the Italian monument this weekend, but the team confirmed Tuesday evening that he would not be taking part.

“I’m really sorry to don’t be at the start of Milan-San Remo, with my medical staff we took the decision to take more time for recovering well an [sic] be ready to continue the season,” Colbrelli wrote on social media. “Good luck to my Bahrain-Victorious team I will cheer you on from my home.”

The Italian classics man had a strong start to the season with second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February.

However, he was forced to pull out of Paris-Nice following the opening stage after developing bronchitis.

Colbrelli, who won his first monument at Paris-Roubaix last year, was one of the pre-race favorites for Milan-San Remo, alongside the likes of Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert, and Julian Alaphilippe.

With Colbrelli ruled out of the one-day race, Bahrain-Victorious will likely look to Matej Mohorič for a big result this weekend.

It’s unclear how Mohorič’s fitness is after he abandoned Strade Bianche just over a week ago after injuring his knee.

The Slovenian rider was caught up in a huge crash, caused by a large gust of wind, which took out a large portion of the peloton.