Sonny Colbrelli returns home after defibrillator implantation

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Sonny Colbrelli has been fitted with a defibrillator and is headed home, some 12 days after his dramatic collapse at the Volta a Catalunya.

Colbrelli, 31, collapsed in the moments after sprinting to second on stage 1 of the Spanish tour late February and was later discovered to have suffered cardiac arrhythmia leading to a cardiopulmonary arrest.

Team Bahrain Victorious confirmed Saturday that the Paris-Roubaix champion has been discharged from a cardiology clinic in Padua.

He has been implanted with a subcutaneous defibrillator (ICD), a device designed to help prevent or stop a potentially dangerous arrhythmia.

Also read:

“In Padova, the athlete underwent comprehensive clinical, genetic and imaging evaluation to identify the cause of the arrhythmia that led to cardiac arrest and the most appropriate therapy,” said Professor Domenico Corrado, clinic director of genetic cardiomyopathy and sports cardiology.

“The decision to implant a life-saving device has been shared by Colbrelli who received a subcutaneous ICD. The device works to correct the rhythm of the heart if it’s needed in extreme cases.”

Colbrelli is now set to return to his home in northern Italy. His racing future remains uncertain as he continues to focus on recovery.