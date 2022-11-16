Sonny Colbrelli inks Paris-Roubaix tattoo as he finds new role with Bahrain Victorious

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sonny Colbrelli and his Paris-Roubaix victory in 2021 marked his career, and now it will mark his arm.

The recently retired Italian made sure of that when he recently tattooed some fresh ink on his right arm to commemorate his emotional victory.

Colbrelli’s new tattoo comes as the Italian transitions into a new life without racing.

He recently confirmed he will retire from racing following his health scare this spring when he suffered cardiac arrest at the Volta a Catalunya.

Unable to continue his racing career, Colbrelli announced he will assume an ambassador’s role at Bahrain Victorious.

“After that March 21 at the Tour of Catalonia my life changed,” Colbrelli said at an event Tuesday. “During the days in the hospital, I understood that my life would change. It wasn’t easy in those days, but I understood that there is life there’s only one.

“The bike has given and taken away a lot from me, I’m realistic. I’ve never been a phenomenon, I’ve always put a lot of effort into it. Now I’ve had to stop, but I still consider myself lucky.”

Bahrain Victorious officials confirmed that Colbrelli will continue in a new role with the team through 2024.

Colbrelli knows he dodged a bullet, and he wants to give something back.

“Few people can talk about my experience, because in most cases you die after a cardiac arrest,” Colbrelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Now I have great support from many people, my family helps me a lot and other priorities immediately took over from the bike. I hope to give again much to cycling, starting to play a new role in Bahrain Victorious.”

Colbrelli was implanted with a subcutaneous defibrillator, which allows him to live a normal life, but under Italian law, he cannot compete in professional sport.