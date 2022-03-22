Sonny Colbrelli: ‘I don’t remember anything’

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Sonny Colbrelli said he doesn’t remember anything of the health emergency Monday at the finish line at the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya.

The Bahrain-Victorious rider collapsed soon after sprinting to second, and paramedics had to revive him.

“I’m here in the hospital, resting, I don’t remember anything,” Colbrelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Only that I crossed the line, I stopped, I took the water and I collapsed. Then the emptiness, and I woke up in the hospital.”

The 31-year-old is recovering in a Spanish hospital and will undergo more health controls and tests Tuesday, team officials confirmed.

Overnight, a medical communique from race organizers confirmed that Colbrelli suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest and that paramedics needed to use CPR and a defibrillator to revive him.

He was transported to a hospital in a medical evacuation to nearby Girona, where team officials said he is in touch with family and friends.

Social media boards were alight with support and words of encouragement for Colbrelli and the Bahrain-Victorious team.

Colbrelli skipped Milan-San Remo over the weekend after pulling out of Paris-Nice earlier this month with what team officials said was bronchitis. Videos of Colbrelli showed him smiling at the start and eager to return to competition ahead of the important classics period.

“Now I’m here, they keep me monitored,” Colbrelli told La Gazzetta. “It was a great scare, but I am already thinking about when I will be able to return to the group. “