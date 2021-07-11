Skylar Schneider and Kendall Ryan deliver 1-2 L39ion punch in Boise

Kendall Ryan led out her L39ion of Los Angeles teammate Skylar Schneider for the win at the 35th Bailey & Glasser Twilight Criterium, and kept the gas on to finish right behind her at the second stop of the USA Crits series in Boise, Idaho.

Harriet Owen (InstaFund), Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling), and Rachel Langdon (InstaFund) rounded out the top five.

USA Crits feature mid-race sprints that go five deep on points. There are points sprints at 5 laps in, halfway through, and then five laps to go.

Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) and Langdon (Instafund) came into the second round high on the overall, with Coles-Lyster tied for second with Ryan behind Schneider, and Langdon in fourth. Both Coles-Lyster and Langdon were active in the first two sprints, each grabbing 10 and 7 points for alternating coming first and second.

Laps averaged just over a minute on the flat, four-corner course, with the temperature over 100 degrees throughout the 60-minute contest.

With 19 laps to go, a little break went clear. But when Ryan tucked low and tried to get across, the field clamped onto her and brought it all back together.

A big crash just outside five laps to go forced a neutralization and then a complete stop and restart of the race. Riders unclipped and lined up at the start line for a minute, before race commissaires restarted the race with 5 laps to go.

From there, Madeline Bemis (Rally Cycling) went to the front to string it out. DNA Pro Cycling massed at the front and dictated the pace through the bell lap.

But with two corners to go, Ryan took control, with Schneider in the orange series leader jersey in second wheel.

Ryan escorted Schneider safely around the last corner, accelerated until the final few meters, and celebrated as Schneider punched the hot summer air with her second win in as many races at USA Crits.

Bailey & Glasser Twilight Criterium Women’s Results