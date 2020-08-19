Simon Yates to remain at Mitchelton-Scott, Fausto Masnada to Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Simon Yates, winner of the 2018 Vuelta a España, will remain at the Australian-based Mitchelton-Scott through the end of 2022.

Yates has been racing with Mitchelton-Scott since his debut as a pro in 2014. Since joining the team, he has won stages at all three grand tours, as has proven himself as one of the most capable climbers in the pro peloton.

“The journey with the team has been great so far, I have grown and matured as a person and as a rider. We’ve had a lot of success and a lot of failures along the way, but I’m looking forward to continuing the journey together and looking for more success as always,” Yates said in a team release. “We have had a lot of success together, and I just want to continue that going forward, mainly at the Grand Tours. We won our first Grand Tour two years ago and I truly believe we can do it again so we will keep working hard so we can take another one.”

Yates raced at the Santos Tour Down Under in January, and then re-started his season at the Vuelta a Burgos and Tour of Poland, where he podiumed overall.

Fausto Masnada after winning stage 6 of the 2019 Giro d’Italia. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fausto Masnada to Deceuninck – Quick-Step

In a team announcement, Deceuninck–Quick-Step, which has been plagued by crashes and injuries since the racing restart several weeks ago leaving them short for the hight of the racing season, has brought aboard Fausto Masnada in a mid-season transfer from Team CCC.

Masnada will be under contract with Deceuninck – Quick-Step through the end of the 2021 season.

“I’m very happy to join a team of Deceuninck–Quick-Step’s caliber, one of the biggest squads in the world. I want to develop here, continue to grow as a rider, and bring some good results. Joining another team mid-season isn’t easy, I have to find my place here, but I’m sure it won’t be a problem, as everybody already gave me a warm welcome. I can’t wait to sport the jersey for the first time at the National Championships, in a couple of days,” Masnada said.

In 2019, the Italian Masnada won stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia from a day-long break.