Simon Yates signs two-year contract extension with BikeExchange-Jayco

Simon Yates has signed a two-year contract extension at BikeExchange-Jayco, tying his future with the team until the end of the 2024 season.

The British grand tour rider has been with the Australian team since turning professional in 2014. Since then, he has won the Vuelta a España in 2018 and notched up six Giro d’Italia stage wins.

He was also third overall in the 2021 Giro and came within just a few days of winning the race outright back in 2018.

“To continue with this team is very important for me,” Yates said in a press release issued by the team. “The journey so far from being a young neo-pro through to 2022 has been great, I’ve had a lot of success and many failures, and the team has always kept believing in me, given me the chance, and given me the support and space to develop.

“Everybody in the organization knows me very well as a rider, how I work best, and the environment of the team has been important for me to feel comfortable and grow.”

The 29-year-old will continue to target grand tours in the coming years and BikeExchange-Jayco will continue to support the rider as he looks to expand his palmares. He is the first major re-signing on the team as it looks to confirm the roster for the next two years.

“I believe there is still a lot to come and now that we have a great partner like Giant, I have been able to step up a level in the time trial event, winning my first Grand Tour time trial stage this year at the Giro and this excites me a lot for the future seasons,” Yates added.

“I’m confident that we will achieve a lot more and I am pleased to be able to continue with this team that feels like home, into what will be my 10th and 11th seasons as a professional rider.”

General manager Brent Copeland heralded the re-signing as an important piece in the team’s structure and stability for the coming years. Yates is a rider who can consistently win major races and triumph in a number of areas.

He won two stages of the Giro d’Italia earlier this year – one of them being a time trial – before abandoning the race with a knee injury. He won a stage and finished second overall in Paris-Nice behind Primož Roglič and then two stages at the Vuelta Asturias.

With Yates now confirmed for next year, Gerry Ryan’s team can look at adding additional pieces to the jigsaw. As VeloNews reported in June, Eddie Dunbar is set to sign from Ineos Grenadiers and the Irish climber will be an important rider for Yates in the mountains at either the Giro d’Italia or the Tour de France.

Michael Matthews is out of contract but is in discussions to stay. Earlier this week he told VeloNews that his preference would be to stay but that the conditions need to be right. The team has been in talks with Adam Yates, who left the team for Ineos two years ago. Those talks have not progressed, according to VeloNews sources but could be restarted.

“We are very proud to have Simon continue his journey with us; he has been a key member of the team for nine years now and has provided our organization with some of the most incredible moments, including our first Grand Tour victory,” Gerry Ryan said.

“Simon will be an important part of the team’s future; we have big ambitions and we are confident that together, we can achieve many more great things.”