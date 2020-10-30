Simon Geschke latest CCC rider to secure future

Simon Geschke will join Cofidis on a one-year deal for 2021, and is the latest rider from CCC Team to secure his future.

The 34-year-old German will join the French team as a top helper for emerging GC prospect Guillaume Martin.

“It’s a turning point in my career, a new chapter that I’m approaching with great enthusiasm,” Geschke said. “With Guillaume Martin, Cofidis has a very strong leader who has already proven his talent. I want to help him in the most difficult races, the ones I enjoy the most.”

The arrival of Geschke, a veteran 15 grand tours including a stage win in the 2015 Tour de France, sees Cofidis looking to bring stronger support for Martin. The 27-year-old Frenchman, currently racing at the Vuelta a España, enjoyed a breakout season capped by 11th at the 2020 Tour as the top French rider.

“We know that to be successful on the roads of the Tour de France you need strong and experienced riders to support Guillaume in the mountains,” said Cofidis boss Cedric Vasseur. “This is exactly what Simon is going to provide. He has contributed to the successes of Tom Dumoulin and Warren Barguil in the past. Simon will try to do the same for Guillaume Martin in order to guide him towards the victory.”

Cofidis, which joined the WorldTour league in 2020, sees eight new riders for next season. In addition to Geschke, other new arrivals include Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Rubén Fernández (Euskaltel-Euskadi), and Tom Bohli (UAE-Emirates).

Geschke’s move is the latest among CCC Team riders who have been able to confirm their futures following the team’s closure after the Vuelta a España.

In all, 15 of the team’s 28 riders have confirmed their respective futures. American rider Joey Rosskopf confirmed to VeloNews he has a contract for next season but has not yet revealed the team.

Other CCC riders with new contracts include Szymon Sajnok (also to Cofidis), Greg Van Avermaet, Micky Schär and Gijs Van Hoecke (Ag2r-Citroën), Matteo Trentin (UAE-Emirates), Ilnur Zakarin (Gazprom-RusVelo), Alessandro De Marchi and Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), among others. Fausto Masnada switched to Deceuninck-Quick-Step mid-season, and raced the Giro d’Italia with the Belgian team.