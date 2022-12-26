Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Similar but different for Intermarché-Wanty 2023 team kits

Here's a look at the Nalini-produced outfits for Girmay, Costa, Van der Hoorn and Co. as they look to back up stunner 2022 season.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux saw some new team kits arrive on Christmas Day.

The Belgian team revealed Sunday its new uniform for the 2023 season with a similar-but-different white, yellow and blue pattern and sponsor-laden style.

With the WorldTour squad set to rebrand to Intermarché-Circus-Wanty for the new year, the logo of online casino platform Circus moves to the center. Construction firm Wanty’s logo moves down to make space.

The Nalini-produced kits also give space for branding from new helmet and glasses partner Uvex and shoe specialist Gaerne.

Also read: Intermarché team becomes Intermarché-Circus-Wanty for 2023 in season of renewal

“For 2023, we unreservedly reaffirm our support for Team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, which in 2022 has been an amazing revelation for us, to say the least,” said Nalini founder Claudio Mantovani.

“Indeed, in its second WorldTour year, it won an impressive 24 victories, and we can’t help but feel a surge of pride for the talent and perseverance it has shown.”

‘Same colors, different pattern in a “modern and sophisticated design” from Belgian designer stycle.design. (Photo: Cycling Media Agency / Intermarché Wanty Gobert)

The Intermarché team was one of the revelations of 2022.

Victories from riders like Biniam Girmay, Jan Hirt, and Alexander Kristoff along with grand tour top-10s from Hirt, Louis Meintjes, and Domenico Pozzovivo saw the team finish comfortably in the mid-pack of the UCI points league in what was only its second WorldTour season.

Next year will see the arrival of a swathe of young talents alongside headline names Mike Teunissen, Lilian Calmejane, and former world champion Rui Costa.

Key riders from the 2022 season Kristoff and Hirt both move on as the team looks to back up its successes so far.

“Across the board, we have made faster progress than we estimated in advance [in 2022]. In fact, you can turn it back even further. I don’t think anyone would have believed two years ago that we wouldn’t be relegated. You must know that the ‘Sword of Damocles’ was above us,” team manager Aike Visbeek told Wielerflits.

“We had an exceptionally good year and I am incredibly proud of that! As a team we have really delivered a very nice performance, a year that gets a special place.”

New apparel partners Uvex and Gaerne get space on the front. (Photo: Cycling Media Agency / Intermarché Wanty Gobert)

