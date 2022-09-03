Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Simac Ladies Tour stage 5: Audrey Cordon-Ragot blasts to time trial victory

French champion edges out Riejanne Markus as Lorena Wiebes retains overall lead.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek Segfredo) won the stage 5 time trial of the Simac Ladies Tour, setting a time of 25:15 over the 17.8km course in the Netherlands.

The French national time trial champion beat stage 4 winner Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) by three seconds on the line in Watersley, whilst Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) finished third in 25:25.

Race leader Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) finished fifth on the stage with a time of 25:36, enough to hold onto the leader’s jersey with one stage remaining, though Cordon-Ragot moves into second, just six seconds off the lead.


After three sprint days and a hilly challenge on Friday, stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour offered a rare chance for the time trialists to show their ability, one of just two individual time trials in the Women’s WorldTour calendar this season. Though set in the relatively flat roads south of Sittard, the 17.8km was not pan-flat and did have some gradual but possibly significant rises between Windraak and the Watersley sports park.

Despite being the only longer time trial on the WorldTour calendar – the other being a 4.75km TT in the Giro – the start list for Saturday’s stage was missing some of the specialists, with Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) deciding last minute to skip the race ahead of her world championships. The likes of Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) and Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X) were also missing.

It was first-off-the-mark Eva Buurman (Liv Racing Xstra) who set the first real benchmark, stopping the clock at 26:59, some 30 seconds faster than most of the first ten starters. However, it wasn’t long before Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), one of the few time trial specialists in the race, took the start and put an end to Buurman’s time in the lead. At the intermediate timing point, Klein was seven seconds down on Buurman, but had a strong second half to beat the previous fastest time, finishing in 26:21.

Klein’s time may have been expected to stand for a while, but in fact it was bettered just a few riders later by one of the youngest riders in the race, Elise Uijen (Team DSM). The former junior European time trial champion set a time of 26:11, taking 10 seconds out of Klein’s time, certainly an impressive time in the 19-year-old’s first pro-level ITT. After her effort, Uijen crashed shortly after the finish but was back on her feet quickly.

The first rider to break the 26-minute mark was Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), who finished in 25:57 to take over the hotseat from Uijen, leading the standings after 28 finishers. Heading into the top-20 riders on GC, the best times started to fall significantly, with Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) taking over 30 seconds out of Barnes with a 25:25 finish. Julie De Wilde (Plantur Pura) then finished just three seconds down on Spratt as the early times all began to be beaten.

Stage 4 winner Riejanne Markus (Jumbo Visma) set a best time with 25:18, but needed a bigger margin to try to move up the GC after losing time on the race’s opening stage.

Most of the top-10 could not better Markus’s time, but a big effort from French national champion and third overall Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek Segafredo) eventually bettered the Dutch rider, setting a time of 25:15 which would prove to be the fastest of the day. With only race leader Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) still to finish, her challenge was to retain her lead, which she did with a time of 25:36, fifth on the stage and holding onto to a six-second advantage over Cordon-Ragot, who moved up to second.

Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo Visma) finished 7th with a time of 25:52, moving one place down to third overall. The biggest movers after the TT were Markus, Spratt, De Wilde and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco), who all moved into the top-10 overall after strong against-the-clock efforts.

Sunday’s final stage around Arnhem will see the peloton take on seven laps of a countryside Posbank circuit, followed by five laps of a smaller circuit in Arnhem for a total of 150km of racing, the longest of the race.

Both circuits have small, one kilometer climbs on them, which whilst not particularly steep, could prove challenging when tackled repeatedly throughout the day. After winning two stages and looking strong on Friday’s hilly fourth stage, the race looks like Wiebes’s to lose, but the tricky circuits will give her competitors plenty of chances to test the Dutch rider before Sunday’s finale.

Simac Ladies Tour Stage 5 Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo25:15
2MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma0:04
3SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:11
4DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:13
5WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:21
6ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:36
7SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:38
8BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:42
9HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:45
10HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:53
11JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:56
12UIJEN EliseTeam DSM0:56
13GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:57
14BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:59
15SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura1:01
16CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02
17KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra1:04
18VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura1:06
19KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:07
20DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:07
21KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13
22PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:16
23PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:17
24GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service1:21
25BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:28
26BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo1:29
27KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:30
28HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling1:34
29HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:36
30BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra1:45
31RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:47
32SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra1:49
33GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:50
34KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1:53
35VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx1:54
36SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg1:59
37DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling2:00
38SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service2:03
39BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ2:04
40CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service2:07
41PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2:09
42TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ2:10
43DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:11
44ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ2:12
45HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo2:12
46AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:18
47KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM2:18
48KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:21
49WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ2:22
50CANT SannePlantur-Pura2:23
51RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma2:33
52LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling3:01
53VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team3:04
54CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3:05
55VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg3:06
56DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling3:21
57PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ3:36
58BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling3:55
59FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx4:17
60LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:20
61UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx4:20
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM 13:33:17
2CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:06
3SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
4MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma0:40
5ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:48
6HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01
7JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra1:03
8BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:10
9SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:11
10DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura1:14
11KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:25
12PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:28
13GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service1:33
14GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura1:57
15DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:04
16VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx2:06
17DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:23
18SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra2:31
19PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:47
20SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service3:04
21TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ3:04
22BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ3:05
23HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:07
24WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ3:22
25SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg3:29
26HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo4:54
27KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra5:13
28GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5:41
29KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:12
30BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo6:52
31CANT SannePlantur-Pura6:52
32BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing6:54
33CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:13
34KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM7:42
35DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling8:25
36LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team8:37
37LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling9:12
38PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ9:48
39SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura10:10
40VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura11:12
41UIJEN EliseTeam DSM13:08
42VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team13:33
43CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service13:49
44BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:07
45KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing14:15
46HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling14:41
47RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:56
48DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling15:04
49HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo15:21
50AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:27
51KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM15:33
52KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM15:56
53UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx16:36
54PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service16:46
55VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg17:08
56FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx17:26
57RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma17:38
58CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service17:42
59BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling18:12
60ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ23:11
61BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra37:53
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM102
2SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma62
3MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma45
4CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo43
5TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ39
6JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra33
7DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad28
8PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing27
9ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25
10HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma23
11UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx25
11DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura19
12DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team24
12GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service17
13SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
14BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra21
14DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope16
15SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service12
16BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg8
17BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing8
18HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo7
19BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
19KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra6
20COPPONI ClaraFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14
20UIJEN EliseTeam DSM4
21GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura3
22DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo9
22KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
23VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx1
24SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura1
26HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling7
28RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team6
29SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5
31HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo3
32CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3
37KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1
38AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg16
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM12
3GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope12
4HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma7
5SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma6
6VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura5
7CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo3
8PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg 13:34:27
2DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:04
3GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:23
4SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra1:21
5PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:37
6BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo5:42
7LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:27
8PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ8:38
9UIJEN EliseTeam DSM11:58
10VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team12:23
11CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service12:39
12HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling13:31
13RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team13:46
14AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:17
15KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM14:23
16UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx15:26
17RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma16:28
18ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ22:01
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 40:41:45
2Plantur-Pura3:40
3Team BikeExchange - Jayco4:58
4Liv Racing Xstra6:52
5UAE Team ADQ7:33
6Valcar - Travel & Service8:41
7Canyon//SRAM Racing9:05
8Trek - Segafredo10:04
9Team DSM11:51
10Parkhotel Valkenburg12:02
11GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling20:55
12AG Insurance - NXTG Team25:04
13Team SD Worx34:18

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo