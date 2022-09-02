Simac Ladies Tour stage 4: Riejanne Markus soloes to stage win in Landgraaf

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) won the queen stage of the Simac Ladies Tour after attacking a reduced peloton in the final 5km of the stage.

After a tough day of climbing on the roads of the Amstel Gold Race, the Dutch champion powered away on a flat section in the finale and held on until the line to take the win.

Behind, race leader Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) sprinted to second to retain the race lead, with Karlijn Swinkels making it two in the top three for Jumbo-Visma.

How it happened

Stage 4 saw the Simac Ladies Tour head to roads and climbs best known for the Amstel Gold Race, taking in a hilly parcours around Landgraaf and Valkenburg. After three flat days, stage 4 looked like a chance for the more classics-suited riders in the bunch. Only two climbs — the Cauberg and the Gulperberg — were categorized, and only on the first and third laps, but the multiple uncategorized climbs packed into the three laps made for a tough day in the Netherlands.

When the racing got underway, Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Kirstie van Haaften (Parkhotel Valkenburg) were the first to successfully attack after 12km and built a 44-second lead. The weaker climber, Hosking was dropped by Van Haaften on the first climb — the Cauberg — and the Dutch rider went over the top alone whilst Hosking rejoined the peloton. From the bunch, race leader and mountains classification leader Wiebes won the sprint for more mountains points, extending her lead in the classification and showing her form ahead of a hilly day.

The peloton seemed happy to let a lone leader up the road, and Van Haaften’s lead had grown to a minute and 20 seconds after 35km, taking maximum points on the second climb, the Gulperberg. Going over the Cauberg for the second time splits started in the peloton as some riders struggled to hold onto the high pace being set.

Between the Cauberg and the Gulperberg, Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) attacked from the peloton and bridged across to Van Haaften, making it two leaders at the front, which saw the gap start to grow again. However, Henderson posed a threat to the general classification, sitting only 24 seconds down on Wiebes, so the peloton did not want to allow the British rider to get too far up the road.

On the second ascent of the Gulperberg, Van Haaften took maximum points again, earning her enough to take the lead in the mountains classification. Despite Henderson’s GC threat, the DSM team was not catching the leaders quickly and heading into the last 45km, Julie Van De Velde (Plantur-Pura) escaped the peloton to make it three at the front going into the final lap. DSM’s efforts were not helped by the fact that Pfeiffer Georgi crashed and had to abandon the race before the last lap.

With 35km remaining, the trio had a 30-second advantage, though day-long attacker Van Haaften was struggling on the climbs and was dropped on the last ascent of the Cauberg. Behind, the peloton had shrunk significantly, with fewer than 50 riders able to hold on over the relentless circuit.

After Van Haaften was dropped, the next Parkhotel Valkenburg rider went on the offensive as Mischa Bredewold attacked out of the peloton, taking with her Nina Kessler (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss). With 20km to go, the chasers were 30 seconds behind the leaders and 45 seconds ahead of the peloton. However, on the Gulperberg, the peloton accelerated and caught the chasers, coming within 20 seconds of the two leaders up front.

In the ever-shrinking bunch, race leader Wiebes was working on the front, seemingly working for herself as she had no teammates left in the group. The two leaders were just holding on with 10km to go, but an injection of pace on one of the final climbs saw them caught by a small group that included Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM). These six riders briefly had a slight gap, but the front of the race came back together with 7km to go.

Several riders tried to attack going into the last 5km, but it was Markus who timed her move well to attack from the back and ride away from the group on a rare flat section of the stage. Markus’s time trialing strength, combined with the lack of an organized chase behind, allowed her to build up a solid advantage that she held all the way to the line.

The Dutch champion took victory on the stage, with Wiebes sprinting to second behind, just 14 seconds down and thus holding on to her race lead. Markus’s teammate Swinkels took third, a few bike lengths down on Wiebes.

Wiebes’ performance on the race’s toughest stage sees her extend her overall lead, and she now leads the race by 20 seconds with a time trial and one road stage remaining. She also continues to lead the points classification, whilst Kirstie van Haaften takes over the polka dot climber’s jersey.

Tomorrow, the peloton will take on a 17.8km individual time trial, one of only two ITTs on the WorldTour calendar this year. Set on a gently undulating but largely flat profile, the course suits the powerful riders and is long enough that it should start to put some decisive gaps in the general classification.

Simac Ladies Tour Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma3:38:57
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:14
3SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:15
4TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:15
5SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:15
6HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:15
7GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:15
8PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:15
9DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:15
10JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:15
11ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:15
12DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:16
13BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:16
14CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:16
15VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:16
16KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
17BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:16
18WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:17
19GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:17
20SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:17
21VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:34
22DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:44
23HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:44
24SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg0:44
25PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:44
26SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:44
27KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:05
28CANT SannePlantur-Pura3:05
29CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service3:05
30LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:05
31DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling3:05
32GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:05
33KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra4:11
34HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo4:11
35BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling5:25
36DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling5:25
37PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ5:25
38LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling5:25
39VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team5:25
40BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo5:25
41BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing5:25
42CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:26
43UIJEN EliseTeam DSM5:26
44VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg5:26
45KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM5:26
46SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura8:22
47BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:59
48ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ12:22
49AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team12:22
50BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra12:22
51HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling12:22
52RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma12:22
53KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM12:22
54RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team12:22
55KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing12:22
56FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx12:23
57UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx12:23
58HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo12:23
59KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM13:50
60PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service13:50
61CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service13:50
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM 13:07:41
2SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:20
3CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:27
4JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:29
5HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:30
6PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:33
7DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:33
8GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:33
9BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:33
10KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:33
11ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:33
12VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:33
13MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma0:58
14SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra1:03
15TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ1:16
16DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:19
17GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura1:21
18DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura1:22
19BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ1:22
20SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service1:22
21SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:22
22WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ1:22
23PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:52
24HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:52
25SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg1:52
26GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope4:13
27KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:13
28KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra4:30
29HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo4:30
30LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:38
31CANT SannePlantur-Pura4:51
32BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo5:44
33PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ6:33
34BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing6:33
35LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling6:33
36CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:33
37KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM6:33
38DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling6:47
39SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura9:30
40VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura10:27
41VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team10:51
42CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service12:04
43DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling12:05
44UIJEN EliseTeam DSM12:33
45UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx12:37
46BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:01
47HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling13:28
48AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team13:30
49RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team13:30
50HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo13:30
51KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing13:30
52FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx13:30
53KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM13:59
54KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM14:02
55VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg14:24
56BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling14:38
57CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service14:58
58PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service14:58
59RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma15:26
60ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ21:21
61BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra36:30
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM90
2SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma53
3TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ39
4JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra28
5DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad28
6PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing27
7MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma25
8CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo18
9HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma17
10GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service17
11DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope16
12ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
13SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service12
14BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg6
15KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra6
16DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura5
17KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
18VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service 13:08:14
2BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
3SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:30
4DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:49
5PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:19
6LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team4:05
7BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo5:11
8PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ6:00
9VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team10:18
10CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service11:31
11UIJEN EliseTeam DSM12:00
12UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx12:04
13HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling12:55
14AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team12:57
15RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team12:57
16KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM13:29
17RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma14:53
18ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ20:48
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg16
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM12
3GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope12
4HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma7
5SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma6
6VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura5
7CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo3
8PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 39:24:28
2UAE Team ADQ2:41
3Plantur-Pura3:01
4Liv Racing Xstra4:41
5Valcar - Travel & Service4:43
6Team BikeExchange - Jayco4:43
7Canyon//SRAM Racing7:33
8Parkhotel Valkenburg7:33
9Trek - Segafredo9:22
10Team DSM10:36
11GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling15:54
12AG Insurance - NXTG Team20:30
13Team SD Worx25:19

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

