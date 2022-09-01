Simac Ladies Tour stage 3: Charlotte Kool wins after Lorena Wiebes leadout
Wiebes gives chance to teammate as Team DSM take 1-2 on the line.
Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) took victory on stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour as race leader Lorena Wiebes helped her teammate to the win, and finished second herself.
The pair launched their sprint before the final corner of the stage, riding away from the peloton before Wiebes allowed her reliable lead-out rider to take the win. Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco) rounded out the podium in third.
There was no day-long breakaway on stage 3, with a short-lived move from Sophie Wright (UAE Team ADQ), Justine Ghekiere (Plantur Pura), Eline van Rooijen (AG Insurance-NXTG), and Daniek Hengeveld (GT Krush Tunap) in the middle of the stage the only break to speak of ahead of the expected sprint.
How it happened
Like many of the stages in this year’s Simac Ladies Tour, stage 3 saw the peloton start and finish in the same town — on this occasion Gennep in the southeast of the Netherlands — and race on a circuit. Thursday’s route was made up of two laps of a long 63km circuit, before finishing on a smaller 16.3km loop around the center. The long lap featured a 2.1km climb, but at only 3.2 percent it did not offer too much of a challenge amongst the otherwise-flat parcours.
Two stages in, the peloton took the opening part of stage 3 as a chance for some calmer racing, and there was very little action or attacking in the first 50km. The peloton remained compact, rolling through the outskirts of Gennep. At the first Queen of the Mountains point of the day, race leader and two-time stage winner Wiebes tested her legs, taking maximum points and further stamping her domination on the race.
Shortly after the climb, with 55km completed, the first real attack of the day materialized when Sophie Wright (UAE Team ADQ), Justine Ghekiere (Plantur-Pura), Eline van Rooijen (AG Insurance-NXTG), and Daniek Hengeveld (GT Krush Tunap) escaped at the end of the first lap. The quartet was able to build an advantage of 40 seconds for around 20km, but as soon as the peloton accelerated again, they were reeled back in. With 60km to go, it was all together again.
🚴♀️What a power @TeamDSM. 🥇@charlotte_kool🇳🇱 wins stage 3 Gennep-Gennep 🛣139,1 km. 🥈Leader and teammate @lorenawiebes🇳🇱🥉Georgia Baker @GreenEDGEteam
4 Clara Copponi🇫🇷 @FDJ_SUEZ_Fut
5 Tamara Dronova @TeamRolandCE. #SLT2022 #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/gu3SzKqrjh
— Simac Ladies Tour (@ladiestour) September 1, 2022
Heading into the last 50km of the stage, several attacks started as teams tried to make it harder for Team DSM and Wiebes. Marissa Baks (GT Krush Tunap) went ahead solo, prompting the likes of Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra), and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) to follow her. Though no riders were able to snap the elastic, the injection of aggression stretched out the peloton as the pace increased going towards the finishing circuit.
At the second Queen of the Mountains point, Wiebes again sprinted for points, earning enough to put her in the lead in the classification, as well as the overall and points classifications. The brief rise saw Jackson attempt another attack but she couldn’t make any ground on the peloton going into the final 25km. Jackson’s teammate Jeanne Korevaar was the next to attack, taking Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) with her, but again the peloton was not letting anyone get away.
Despite Team DSM being the clear favorites for the sprint, several teams were sharing the responsibility in the finale, with BikeExchange-Jayco, Canyon-SRAM, and Trek-Segafredo all working on the front in the final 15km. A group of riders attacked around the 12km to go mark to try and disrupt the chances for a sprint but struggled to establish a gap.
Going into the final 3km, the Team DSM lead-out train was well-organized in anticipation of a sprint. In the last kilometer, it was only the yellow jersey Wiebes and Charlotte Kool left for the team. Approaching the final corner it was Wiebes who hit the front, piloting Kool towards the line.
The pair led into the final straight, and Kool launched off of Wiebes’s wheel to take the stage victory, with Wiebes easily holding on to complete a 1-2 for the team. Stage 2 breakaway rider Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco) took third ahead of Clara Copponi (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope).
Wiebes goes into stage 4 leading the overall, points, and mountains classification of the race after a dominant first half of the week, though tomorrow’s stage may prove too challenging for the sprinter to hold onto yellow. The remaining jersey for best young rider is held by Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx).
Stage 4 starting and finishing in Landgraaf has been dubbed the Queen stage of the race, featuring a long list of short but sharp climbs on a lap to be completed three times, including the famous Cauberg. The nature of the route should put an end to the run of sprint finishes and will suit a classics-style rider. Along with Saturday’s time trial, tomorrow will be decisive for the Simac Ladies Tour general classification.
Simac Ladies Tour Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|3:16:44
|2
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|4
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|5
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|6
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|7
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|8
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|9
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|10
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|11
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|12
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|13
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|15
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|16
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|17
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|18
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|19
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|20
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|21
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|22
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|23
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|24
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|25
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|26
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|27
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|28
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|29
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|30
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|31
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|32
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|33
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|34
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|35
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|36
|LUNDMARK Clara
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|37
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|38
|KLEIN Lisa
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|39
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|40
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|41
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|42
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|43
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|44
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|45
|GHEKIERE Justine
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|46
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|47
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|48
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|49
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|50
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|51
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|52
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|53
|DIJKSTRA Anneke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|54
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|55
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|56
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|57
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:00
|58
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|59
|BAKS Marissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|60
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|61
|CIPRESSI Carlotta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|62
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|63
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|64
|VAN NECK Melissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|65
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|66
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|67
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|0:19
|68
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:19
|69
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:25
|70
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1:21
|71
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|72
|VAN ROOIJEN Eline
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|2:43
|73
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|2:43
|74
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:43
|75
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|7:52
|76
|DE VRIES Femke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|7:52
|77
|OUDEMAN Maud
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|7:52
|78
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|7:52
|79
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9:44
|80
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|9:44
|81
|KNAVEN Senne
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|9:44
|82
|VAN DER MOLEN Yuli
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|9:44
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|9:28:36
|2
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:17
|3
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18
|4
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|5
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:23
|6
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:23
|7
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24
|8
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:27
|9
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:27
|10
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:27
|11
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:27
|12
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:27
|13
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27
|14
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:27
|15
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:27
|16
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27
|17
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:27
|18
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27
|19
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:10
|20
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:10
|21
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:10
|22
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:13
|23
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|1:13
|24
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|1:14
|25
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|1:14
|26
|GHEKIERE Justine
|Plantur-Pura
|1:15
|27
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:16
|28
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|1:16
|29
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:16
|30
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:16
|31
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:16
|32
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:16
|33
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:16
|34
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:16
|35
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:16
|36
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16
|37
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:16
|38
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:16
|39
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16
|40
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:16
|41
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|1:16
|42
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:16
|43
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:16
|44
|KLEIN Lisa
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:16
|45
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16
|46
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:16
|47
|LUNDMARK Clara
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|1:16
|48
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:16
|49
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:16
|50
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:16
|51
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:16
|52
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|1:16
|53
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|1:16
|54
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:16
|55
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:16
|56
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:16
|57
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:16
|58
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:16
|59
|DIJKSTRA Anneke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|1:30
|60
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:41
|61
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1:48
|62
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|1:54
|63
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:26
|64
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:12
|65
|VAN ROOIJEN Eline
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|5:34
|66
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|7:16
|67
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|9:07
|68
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:07
|69
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|9:07
|70
|CIPRESSI Carlotta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:07
|71
|DE VRIES Femke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|9:08
|72
|BAKS Marissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|9:21
|73
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|10:01
|74
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11:50
|75
|KNAVEN Senne
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|14:23
|76
|VAN NECK Melissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|16:03
|77
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|16:59
|78
|OUDEMAN Maud
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|17:34
|79
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|19:38
|80
|VAN DER MOLEN Yuli
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|19:58
|81
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|24:16
|82
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|25:47
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|70
|2
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37
|3
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|29
|4
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|25
|5
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|25
|6
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|24
|7
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|22
|8
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|21
|9
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|21
|10
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|19
|11
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|12
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|16
|13
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16
|14
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|14
|15
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10
|16
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8
|17
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|18
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|19
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|7
|20
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|6
|21
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|6
|22
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|5
|23
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|24
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3
|25
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|26
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|27
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|1
|28
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|29
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|9:28:59
|2
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04
|3
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:04
|4
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:04
|5
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|6
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:47
|7
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:50
|8
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:51
|9
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:53
|10
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:53
|11
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:53
|12
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:53
|13
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:53
|14
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:18
|15
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1:25
|16
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|17
|VAN ROOIJEN Eline
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|5:11
|18
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|6:53
|19
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|8:44
|20
|CIPRESSI Carlotta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:44
|21
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11:27
|22
|KNAVEN Senne
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|14:00
|23
|OUDEMAN Maud
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|17:11
|24
|VAN DER MOLEN Yuli
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|19:35
|25
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|25:24
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|8
|2
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8
|3
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|4
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|5
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|6
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Liv Racing Xstra
|28:27:09
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|Team DSM
|0:00
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|5
|Team SD Worx
|0:49
|6
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:38
|7
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:38
|8
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:38
|9
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:38
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:38
|11
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:24
|12
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|2:27
|13
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:27
|14
|Plantur-Pura
|2:27
|15
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|2:27
|16
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|13:11
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.