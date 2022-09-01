Simac Ladies Tour stage 3: Charlotte Kool wins after Lorena Wiebes leadout

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) took victory on stage 3 of the Simac Ladies Tour as race leader Lorena Wiebes helped her teammate to the win, and finished second herself.

The pair launched their sprint before the final corner of the stage, riding away from the peloton before Wiebes allowed her reliable lead-out rider to take the win. Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco) rounded out the podium in third.

There was no day-long breakaway on stage 3, with a short-lived move from Sophie Wright (UAE Team ADQ), Justine Ghekiere (Plantur Pura), Eline van Rooijen (AG Insurance-NXTG), and Daniek Hengeveld (GT Krush Tunap) in the middle of the stage the only break to speak of ahead of the expected sprint.

How it happened

Like many of the stages in this year’s Simac Ladies Tour, stage 3 saw the peloton start and finish in the same town — on this occasion Gennep in the southeast of the Netherlands — and race on a circuit. Thursday’s route was made up of two laps of a long 63km circuit, before finishing on a smaller 16.3km loop around the center. The long lap featured a 2.1km climb, but at only 3.2 percent it did not offer too much of a challenge amongst the otherwise-flat parcours.

Two stages in, the peloton took the opening part of stage 3 as a chance for some calmer racing, and there was very little action or attacking in the first 50km. The peloton remained compact, rolling through the outskirts of Gennep. At the first Queen of the Mountains point of the day, race leader and two-time stage winner Wiebes tested her legs, taking maximum points and further stamping her domination on the race.

Shortly after the climb, with 55km completed, the first real attack of the day materialized when Sophie Wright (UAE Team ADQ), Justine Ghekiere (Plantur-Pura), Eline van Rooijen (AG Insurance-NXTG), and Daniek Hengeveld (GT Krush Tunap) escaped at the end of the first lap. The quartet was able to build an advantage of 40 seconds for around 20km, but as soon as the peloton accelerated again, they were reeled back in. With 60km to go, it was all together again.

Heading into the last 50km of the stage, several attacks started as teams tried to make it harder for Team DSM and Wiebes. Marissa Baks (GT Krush Tunap) went ahead solo, prompting the likes of Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra), and Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) to follow her. Though no riders were able to snap the elastic, the injection of aggression stretched out the peloton as the pace increased going towards the finishing circuit.

At the second Queen of the Mountains point, Wiebes again sprinted for points, earning enough to put her in the lead in the classification, as well as the overall and points classifications. The brief rise saw Jackson attempt another attack but she couldn’t make any ground on the peloton going into the final 25km. Jackson’s teammate Jeanne Korevaar was the next to attack, taking Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) with her, but again the peloton was not letting anyone get away.

Despite Team DSM being the clear favorites for the sprint, several teams were sharing the responsibility in the finale, with BikeExchange-Jayco, Canyon-SRAM, and Trek-Segafredo all working on the front in the final 15km. A group of riders attacked around the 12km to go mark to try and disrupt the chances for a sprint but struggled to establish a gap.

Going into the final 3km, the Team DSM lead-out train was well-organized in anticipation of a sprint. In the last kilometer, it was only the yellow jersey Wiebes and Charlotte Kool left for the team. Approaching the final corner it was Wiebes who hit the front, piloting Kool towards the line.

The pair led into the final straight, and Kool launched off of Wiebes’s wheel to take the stage victory, with Wiebes easily holding on to complete a 1-2 for the team. Stage 2 breakaway rider Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco) took third ahead of Clara Copponi (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope).

Wiebes goes into stage 4 leading the overall, points, and mountains classification of the race after a dominant first half of the week, though tomorrow’s stage may prove too challenging for the sprinter to hold onto yellow. The remaining jersey for best young rider is held by Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx).

Stage 4 starting and finishing in Landgraaf has been dubbed the Queen stage of the race, featuring a long list of short but sharp climbs on a lap to be completed three times, including the famous Cauberg. The nature of the route should put an end to the run of sprint finishes and will suit a classics-style rider. Along with Saturday’s time trial, tomorrow will be decisive for the Simac Ladies Tour general classification.

Simac Ladies Tour Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM3:16:44
2WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:00
3BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
4COPPONI ClaraFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
5DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
6DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
7BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:00
8JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:00
9SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
10PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
11TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:00
12UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:00
13HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:00
14DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
15AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
16DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:00
17BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
18GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
19HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
20BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:00
21KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
22HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
23RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
24GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
25CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:00
26KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
27PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
28VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
29CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:00
30BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
31ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
32MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
33MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:00
34HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
35HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:00
36LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
37VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:00
38KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
39CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:00
40KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
41FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:00
42SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
43BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
44SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:00
45GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:00
46NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
47GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:00
48SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
49ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ0:00
50PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
51SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura0:00
52BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:00
53DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
54WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:00
55PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
56BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
57KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:00
58DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:00
59BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
60CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
61CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
62SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
63SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
64VAN NECK MelissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
65LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
66CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
67CANT SannePlantur-Pura0:19
68VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:19
69ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:25
70KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1:21
71RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
72VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:43
73UIJEN EliseTeam DSM2:43
74VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg2:43
75GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope7:52
76DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling7:52
77OUDEMAN MaudCanyon//SRAM Racing7:52
78BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra7:52
79BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team9:44
80BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad9:44
81KNAVEN SenneAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:44
82VAN DER MOLEN YuliAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:44
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM9:28:36
2KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:17
3SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:18
4CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:21
5UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:23
6JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:23
7HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:24
8PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:27
9DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:27
10BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:27
11GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:27
12KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:27
13KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:27
14ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:27
15VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:27
16HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:27
17SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:27
18BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:27
19TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ1:10
20BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:10
21NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg1:10
22DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:13
23GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM1:13
24HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling1:14
25CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx1:14
26GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura1:15
27DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:16
28DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura1:16
29COPPONI ClaraFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:16
30RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:16
31AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:16
32BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ1:16
33PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:16
34HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:16
35BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:16
36DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo1:16
37CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:16
38GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:16
39HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo1:16
40PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ1:16
41MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx1:16
42SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:16
43BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing1:16
44KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:16
45MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16
46SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service1:16
47LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling1:16
48KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:16
49CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:16
50SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg1:16
51SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:16
52FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx1:16
53SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura1:16
54WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ1:16
55PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service1:16
56BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:16
57KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:16
58CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service1:16
59DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling1:30
60LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:41
61KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1:48
62CANT SannePlantur-Pura1:54
63ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:26
64RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma3:12
65VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team5:34
66UIJEN EliseTeam DSM7:16
67BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra9:07
68VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg9:07
69ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ9:07
70CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service9:07
71DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling9:08
72BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling9:21
73VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura10:01
74VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg11:50
75KNAVEN SenneAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:23
76VAN NECK MelissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling16:03
77GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope16:59
78OUDEMAN MaudCanyon//SRAM Racing17:34
79BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team19:38
80VAN DER MOLEN YuliAG Insurance - NXTG Team19:58
81BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra24:16
82BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad25:47
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM70
2SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma37
3KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM29
4UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx25
5TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ25
6DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team24
7JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra22
8DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad21
9BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra21
10PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing19
11CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo16
12DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope16
13BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
14COPPONI ClaraFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14
15ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10
16GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service8
17DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo8
18HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma7
19HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling7
20KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra6
21RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team6
22SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5
23BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg3
24CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3
25HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo3
26KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
27DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura1
28AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
29KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx9:28:59
2BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:04
3GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:04
4SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:04
5BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:04
6NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:47
7GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:50
8HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:51
9DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:53
10RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:53
11AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:53
12PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:53
13PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ0:53
14LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:18
15KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1:25
16RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
17VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team5:11
18UIJEN EliseTeam DSM6:53
19ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ8:44
20CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service8:44
21VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg11:27
22KNAVEN SenneAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:00
23OUDEMAN MaudCanyon//SRAM Racing17:11
24VAN DER MOLEN YuliAG Insurance - NXTG Team19:35
25BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad25:24
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM8
2GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8
3SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma6
4CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo3
5HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma1
6PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Liv Racing Xstra 28:27:09
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:00
3Team DSM0:00
4Trek - Segafredo0:00
5Team SD Worx0:49
6FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:38
7Canyon//SRAM Racing1:38
8Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:38
9Valcar - Travel & Service1:38
10Parkhotel Valkenburg1:38
11Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:24
12AG Insurance - NXTG Team2:27
13UAE Team ADQ2:27
14Plantur-Pura2:27
15GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling2:27
16Uno-X Pro Cycling Team13:11

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

