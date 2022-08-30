Simac Ladies Tour stage 2: Lorena Wiebes storms to sprint win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour from a reduced bunch after over 60km in a strong, 21-rider breakaway.

Wiebes sprinted to victory with a clear margin, beating Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo Visma) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) into second and third.

A crash in the peloton saw the bunch split around 80km into the stage, after which a group of 21 riders established themselves in the front. With most big teams represented, the group worked well together and held their lead all the way to the line

A lead-out from Charlotte Kool and Franziska Koch delivered Wiebes to her 18th win of the season, and her first in the European champion’s jersey.

