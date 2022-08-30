Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

Simac Ladies Tour stage 2: Lorena Wiebes storms to sprint win

Newly-crowned European champion beats Karlijn Swinkels and Audrey Cordon-Ragot in Lelystad.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour from a reduced bunch after over 60km in a strong, 21-rider breakaway.

Wiebes sprinted to victory with a clear margin, beating Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo Visma) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) into second and third.

A crash in the peloton saw the bunch split around 80km into the stage, after which a group of 21 riders established themselves in the front. With most big teams represented, the group worked well together and held their lead all the way to the line

A lead-out from Charlotte Kool and Franziska Koch delivered Wiebes to her 18th win of the season, and her first in the European champion’s jersey.

More to come…

Simac Ladies Tour Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM3:17:24
2SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:00
4JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:00
5DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
6ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
7PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
8GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
9HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
10KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
11UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:00
12KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:00
13BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
14KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
15KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:00
16HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:00
17BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:00
18VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:00
19SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:00
20DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:49
21AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:49
22HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:49
23DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:49
24DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:50
25PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:50
26GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:50
27TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:51
28BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:51
29HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:51
30KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:51
31BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:51
32BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:52
33COPPONI ClaraFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:52
34FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:53
35SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:53
36GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:53
37DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:53
38LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:53
39VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:53
40MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma0:53
41SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura0:53
42BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:54
43LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:54
44SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:54
45CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:54
46SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:54
47KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:54
48CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:55
49WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:55
50FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:55
51NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:55
52UIJEN EliseTeam DSM0:55
53CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:55
54DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:56
55KNAVEN SenneAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:59
56CANT SannePlantur-Pura1:08
57VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:52
58CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service8:40
59OUDEMAN MaudCanyon//SRAM Racing8:40
60ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ8:40
61VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg8:40
62BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra8:40
63GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:41
64VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura8:41
65BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team8:41
66VAN DER MOLEN YuliAG Insurance - NXTG Team8:42
GC
RankNameTeamTime

Points
RankNameTeamPoints

Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints

Teams
RankNameTime

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

