Simac Ladies Tour stage 2: Lorena Wiebes storms to sprint win
Newly-crowned European champion beats Karlijn Swinkels and Audrey Cordon-Ragot in Lelystad.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour from a reduced bunch after over 60km in a strong, 21-rider breakaway.
Wiebes sprinted to victory with a clear margin, beating Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo Visma) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) into second and third.
A crash in the peloton saw the bunch split around 80km into the stage, after which a group of 21 riders established themselves in the front. With most big teams represented, the group worked well together and held their lead all the way to the line
A lead-out from Charlotte Kool and Franziska Koch delivered Wiebes to her 18th win of the season, and her first in the European champion’s jersey.
More to come…
🚴♀️It is 🥇@lorenawiebes @TeamDSM. She wins the first stage Lelystad-Lelystad @gem_Lelystad.
🥈@Swinkels_K @JumboVismaWomen
🥉 @CordonRagot @TrekSegafredo
4 @aliACTIONjackso @LivRacingXstra
5 @duvaleugenie @FDJ_SUEZ_Fut #SLT2022 #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/tR85LMp8cv
— Simac Ladies Tour (@ladiestour) August 30, 2022
Simac Ladies Tour Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|3:17:24
|2
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|4
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|5
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|6
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|7
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|8
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|9
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|10
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|11
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|12
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:00
|13
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|14
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|15
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:00
|16
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|17
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|18
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|19
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|20
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:49
|21
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:49
|22
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:49
|23
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:49
|24
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:50
|25
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:50
|26
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:50
|27
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:51
|28
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:51
|29
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:51
|30
|KLEIN Lisa
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:51
|31
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:51
|32
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:52
|33
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:52
|34
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:53
|35
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:53
|36
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:53
|37
|DE VRIES Femke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:53
|38
|LUNDMARK Clara
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:53
|39
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:53
|40
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|41
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|0:53
|42
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:54
|43
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:54
|44
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:54
|45
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:54
|46
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:54
|47
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:54
|48
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:55
|49
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:55
|50
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|0:55
|51
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:55
|52
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|0:55
|53
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:55
|54
|DIJKSTRA Anneke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:56
|55
|KNAVEN Senne
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:59
|56
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|1:08
|57
|VAN ROOIJEN Eline
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:52
|58
|CIPRESSI Carlotta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:40
|59
|OUDEMAN Maud
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|8:40
|60
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|8:40
|61
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:40
|62
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|8:40
|63
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:41
|64
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|8:41
|65
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8:41
|66
|VAN DER MOLEN Yuli
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|8:42
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.