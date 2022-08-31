Simac Ladies Tour stage 2: Lorena Wiebes doubles up in Ede
Laura Tomasi and Lonneke Uneken round out the podium, but nobody can match Wiebes.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won her second stage in as many days at the Simac Ladies Tour, again proving unbeatable in the sprint in Ede.
The Dutch rider hit the front early, but her turn of speed still saw her hold off Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ) and Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) to the line.
After attacking in the first 10km of the stage, a three-rider breakaway of Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Senne Knaven (AG Insurance-NXTG) spent most of the day up the road but all three were caught by the final 15km.
How it happened
Stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour took in another flat day of racing in the Netherlands, with the peloton tackling three laps of a 40km circuit around the town of Ede. Away from the coast in the center of the Netherlands, and on a relatively still day, there was little chance of crosswinds to make the day too difficult before an expected bunch sprint.
The first breakaway of the day went within the opening 10km of the stage when Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Senne Knaven (AG Insurance-NXTG) escaped the peloton, building an advantage of a minute and 20 seconds in the first 30km of racing. Behind, Clara Lundmark (GT Krush Tunap) counterattacked from the peloton in pursuit of the leaders and came within 10 seconds of the trio but couldn’t quite bridge the gap and began to fall back after nearly 20km of trying.
After an opening stage affected by crashes and crosswinds, the peloton seemed happy to relax on stage 2 and allowed the situation to settle, letting the break go two minutes up the road whilst Jumbo-Visma kept things in control on the front of the bunch. The situation remained stable for much of the middle portion of the stage, but going into the last 50km of the stage the leaders were only a minute ahead of the DSM-controlled peloton.
With 39km to go, Knaven was dropped from the breakaway and soon after her return to the peloton, Anneke Dijkstra (GT Krush Tunap) attacked to try and join the remaining leaders but failed to catch up with the front of the race. Going into the final 30km of road, the leading duo began to attack each other which saw, Commonwealth Games champion, Baker drop Nooijen — who then joined Dijkstra — but the Australian held only a 30-second advantage over the peloton.
Behind in the peloton, a crash saw Emilia Fahlin (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) and Susanne Andersen (Uno-X) on the ground. The Swedish rider was able to continue and rode to the finish, but Andersen abandoned after being seen by the race medical team. The crash seemed to slow the peloton slightly, as Baker’s advantage briefly went out to a minute with 20km to go after Nooijen and Dijkstra were caught.
However, Team DSM, Canyon-SRAM, and Jumbo-Visma soon upped the pace again and began to reel Baker back in. Baker was finally caught with 15km remaining, and Team DSM got into position in anticipation of a bunch sprint. BikeExchange-Jayco, Jumbo Visma, and Trek-Segafredo were all also trying to organize themselves in the final 10km, looking for a way to better Wiebes.
Despite the two small rises in the final 10km of the stage, there were no last-minute attacks and all was together for a sprint going into the last 3km of road, with Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) leading the peloton towards the finale. Wiebes lost her final lead-out rider Charlotte Kool in the final 500m, so was forced to hit the front early. It was a relatively long sprint for Wiebes, but her sprint proved unassailable, crossing the line ahead of Tomasi and Uneken to take her second win in a row.
The bonus seconds on the line see Wiebes extend her overall lead to 15 seconds ahead of Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma), as well as leading the points classification. Swinkels retains the climber’s jersey, whilst Uneken becomes the best young rider.
Tomorrow’s third stage is again set on laps — this time two and a half 60km loops around Gennep — and features the most significant climb so far, the 2.1km Mookerheide climb at an average of 3.2%. The rise could offer a chance for attacks to go, but it is also far enough from the finish that another bunch sprint could well be expected on stage 3.
Simac Ladies Tour Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|2:54:55
|2
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|3
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|4
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|5
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|6
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|7
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|8
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|9
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|10
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|11
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|12
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|13
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|14
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|15
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|16
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|17
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|18
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|19
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|20
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|21
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|22
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|23
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:00
|24
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|25
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|26
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|27
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|28
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|29
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|30
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|31
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|32
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|33
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|34
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|35
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|36
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|37
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|38
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|39
|GHEKIERE Justine
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|40
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|41
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|42
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|43
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|44
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:00
|45
|DE VRIES Femke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|46
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|47
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|48
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|49
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|50
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|51
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|52
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|53
|CIPRESSI Carlotta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|54
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|55
|KLEIN Lisa
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|56
|LUNDMARK Clara
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|57
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|58
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|59
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|0:00
|60
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|61
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|62
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|63
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|64
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:00
|65
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|66
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|67
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|68
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|69
|VAN NECK Melissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:00
|70
|BAKS Marissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:14
|71
|DIJKSTRA Anneke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:14
|72
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:21
|73
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:25
|74
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|75
|OUDEMAN Maud
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:35
|76
|VAN ROOIJEN Eline
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:35
|77
|KOERNER Rebecca
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:35
|78
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:35
|79
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:35
|80
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:47
|81
|VAN DER MOLEN Yuli
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:07
|82
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|3:17
|83
|KNAVEN Senne
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|3:17
|84
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3:59
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|6:11:58
|2
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|3
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|4
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|0:17
|5
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:17
|6
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18
|7
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:21
|8
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:21
|9
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:21
|10
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:21
|11
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:21
|12
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21
|13
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:21
|14
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|0:21
|15
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|0:21
|16
|HANSON Lauretta
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|17
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:21
|18
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:21
|19
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:21
|20
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:04
|21
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:04
|22
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:07
|23
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|1:08
|24
|BAKER Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:08
|25
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:10
|26
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|1:10
|27
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|28
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|1:10
|29
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:10
|30
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|1:10
|31
|BUJAK Eugenia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:10
|32
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:10
|33
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:10
|34
|BAUR Caroline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:10
|35
|COPPONI Clara
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:10
|36
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:10
|37
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:10
|38
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:10
|39
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:10
|40
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:10
|41
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:10
|42
|CAMPBELL Teniel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:10
|43
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|1:10
|44
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:10
|45
|DE VRIES Femke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|1:10
|46
|KLEIN Lisa
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:10
|47
|HOSKING Chloe
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|48
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:10
|49
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10
|50
|GHEKIERE Justine
|Plantur-Pura
|1:10
|51
|LUNDMARK Clara
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|1:10
|52
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:10
|53
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|1:10
|54
|FOURNIER Roxane
|Team SD Worx
|1:10
|55
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|1:10
|56
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:10
|57
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|1:10
|58
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:10
|59
|CECCHINI Elena
|Team SD Worx
|1:10
|60
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:10
|61
|DIJKSTRA Anneke
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|1:24
|62
|CANT Sanne
|Plantur-Pura
|1:29
|63
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:35
|64
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:45
|65
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:55
|66
|VAN ROOIJEN Eline
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|2:48
|67
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|4:27
|68
|KNAVEN Senne
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|4:33
|69
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|5:09
|70
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|9:01
|71
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:01
|72
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|9:01
|73
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:01
|74
|CIPRESSI Carlotta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:01
|75
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|9:01
|76
|BAKS Marissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|9:15
|77
|OUDEMAN Maud
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|9:36
|78
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|9:36
|79
|BARNES Hannah
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9:48
|80
|VAN DER MOLEN Yuli
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|10:08
|81
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|15:57
|82
|VAN NECK Melissa
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|15:57
|83
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|16:18
|84
|KOERNER Rebecca
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16:32
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|50
|2
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|3
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|21
|4
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|20
|5
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|6
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing Xstra
|14
|7
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|14
|8
|DE ZOETE Mylène
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|14
|9
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|13
|10
|BARBIERI Rachele
|Liv Racing Xstra
|12
|11
|ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10
|12
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|9
|13
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8
|14
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|15
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|16
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|6
|18
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|6
|19
|SEITZ Aline
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|5
|20
|KOOL Charlotte
|Team DSM
|4
|21
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|22
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3
|23
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|24
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|1
|25
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|UNEKEN Lonneke
|Team SD Worx
|6:12:15
|2
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04
|3
|GASPARRINI Eleonora Camilla
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:04
|4
|KOCH Franziska
|Team DSM
|0:04
|5
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:04
|6
|BÄCKSTEDT Elynor
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|7
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:47
|8
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:51
|9
|HENGEVELD Daniek
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:53
|10
|DE WILDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:53
|11
|RIJNBEEK Maud
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:53
|12
|PLUIMERS Ilse
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|0:53
|13
|AHTOSALO Anniina
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:53
|14
|PATUELLI Alessia
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:53
|15
|LUTRO Amalie
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:18
|16
|RÜEGG Noemi
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28
|17
|VAN ROOIJEN Eline
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|2:31
|18
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|4:10
|19
|KNAVEN Senne
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|4:16
|20
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:44
|21
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|8:44
|22
|CIPRESSI Carlotta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|8:44
|23
|OUDEMAN Maud
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|9:19
|24
|VAN DER MOLEN Yuli
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|9:51
|25
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|15:40
|26
|KOERNER Rebecca
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16:15
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|2
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|3
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:36:57
|2
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|5
|Team SD Worx
|0:49
|6
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:38
|7
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:38
|8
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:38
|9
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:38
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:38
|11
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|2:24
|12
|AG Insurance - NXTG Team
|2:27
|13
|UAE Team ADQ
|2:27
|14
|Plantur-Pura
|2:27
|15
|GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|2:27
|16
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3:27
