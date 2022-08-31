Simac Ladies Tour stage 2: Lorena Wiebes doubles up in Ede

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won her second stage in as many days at the Simac Ladies Tour, again proving unbeatable in the sprint in Ede.

The Dutch rider hit the front early, but her turn of speed still saw her hold off Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ) and Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx) to the line.

After attacking in the first 10km of the stage, a three-rider breakaway of Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Senne Knaven (AG Insurance-NXTG) spent most of the day up the road but all three were caught by the final 15km.

How it happened

Stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour took in another flat day of racing in the Netherlands, with the peloton tackling three laps of a 40km circuit around the town of Ede. Away from the coast in the center of the Netherlands, and on a relatively still day, there was little chance of crosswinds to make the day too difficult before an expected bunch sprint.

The first breakaway of the day went within the opening 10km of the stage when Georgia Baker (BikeExchange-Jayco), Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Senne Knaven (AG Insurance-NXTG) escaped the peloton, building an advantage of a minute and 20 seconds in the first 30km of racing. Behind, Clara Lundmark (GT Krush Tunap) counterattacked from the peloton in pursuit of the leaders and came within 10 seconds of the trio but couldn’t quite bridge the gap and began to fall back after nearly 20km of trying.

After an opening stage affected by crashes and crosswinds, the peloton seemed happy to relax on stage 2 and allowed the situation to settle, letting the break go two minutes up the road whilst Jumbo-Visma kept things in control on the front of the bunch. The situation remained stable for much of the middle portion of the stage, but going into the last 50km of the stage the leaders were only a minute ahead of the DSM-controlled peloton.

With 39km to go, Knaven was dropped from the breakaway and soon after her return to the peloton, Anneke Dijkstra (GT Krush Tunap) attacked to try and join the remaining leaders but failed to catch up with the front of the race. Going into the final 30km of road, the leading duo began to attack each other which saw, Commonwealth Games champion, Baker drop Nooijen — who then joined Dijkstra — but the Australian held only a 30-second advantage over the peloton.

Behind in the peloton, a crash saw Emilia Fahlin (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) and Susanne Andersen (Uno-X) on the ground. The Swedish rider was able to continue and rode to the finish, but Andersen abandoned after being seen by the race medical team. The crash seemed to slow the peloton slightly, as Baker’s advantage briefly went out to a minute with 20km to go after Nooijen and Dijkstra were caught.

However, Team DSM, Canyon-SRAM, and Jumbo-Visma soon upped the pace again and began to reel Baker back in. Baker was finally caught with 15km remaining, and Team DSM got into position in anticipation of a bunch sprint. BikeExchange-Jayco, Jumbo Visma, and Trek-Segafredo were all also trying to organize themselves in the final 10km, looking for a way to better Wiebes.

Despite the two small rises in the final 10km of the stage, there were no last-minute attacks and all was together for a sprint going into the last 3km of road, with Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) leading the peloton towards the finale. Wiebes lost her final lead-out rider Charlotte Kool in the final 500m, so was forced to hit the front early. It was a relatively long sprint for Wiebes, but her sprint proved unassailable, crossing the line ahead of Tomasi and Uneken to take her second win in a row.

The bonus seconds on the line see Wiebes extend her overall lead to 15 seconds ahead of Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma), as well as leading the points classification. Swinkels retains the climber’s jersey, whilst Uneken becomes the best young rider.

Tomorrow’s third stage is again set on laps — this time two and a half 60km loops around Gennep — and features the most significant climb so far, the 2.1km Mookerheide climb at an average of 3.2%. The rise could offer a chance for attacks to go, but it is also far enough from the finish that another bunch sprint could well be expected on stage 3.

Simac Ladies Tour Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM2:54:55
2TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:00
3UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:00
4DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
5BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra0:00
6SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
7DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
8DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:00
9HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
10RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
11SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
12PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
13CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:00
14DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
15DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:00
16JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:00
17BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
18COPPONI ClaraFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
19BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:00
20HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
21BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
22CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:00
23PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
24HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
25PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
26KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
27MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:00
28CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
29GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
30KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
31AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
32CANT SannePlantur-Pura0:00
33GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
34SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
35SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
36GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:00
37KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
38VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:00
39GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:00
40VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
41ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
42BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
43VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
44KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:00
45DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
46ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ0:00
47BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
48PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
49FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:00
50WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:00
51HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:00
52MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
53CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
54SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
55KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
56LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
57BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
58SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura0:00
59KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:00
60SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:00
61GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
62NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
63BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
64KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:00
65BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:00
66CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:00
67CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
68HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:00
69VAN NECK MelissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:00
70BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:14
71DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:14
72BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra0:21
73LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:25
74RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma0:35
75OUDEMAN MaudCanyon//SRAM Racing0:35
76VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:35
77KOERNER RebeccaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:35
78VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:35
79ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:35
80BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:47
81VAN DER MOLEN YuliAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:07
82UIJEN EliseTeam DSM3:17
83KNAVEN SenneAG Insurance - NXTG Team3:17
84FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:59
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM6:11:58
2SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:15
3CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:15
4UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:17
5JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:17
6HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:18
7DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:21
8PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:21
9BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:21
10KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:21
11GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:21
12KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:21
13ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:21
14VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:21
15KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM0:21
16HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:21
17KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:21
18SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:21
19BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:21
20TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ1:04
21NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg1:04
22DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:07
23GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM1:08
24BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:08
25DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:10
26HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling1:10
27DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo1:10
28DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura1:10
29RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:10
30PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:10
31BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ1:10
32AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:10
33SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:10
34BAUR CarolineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:10
35COPPONI ClaraFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:10
36PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ1:10
37HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:10
38CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:10
39GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:10
40SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg1:10
41BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing1:10
42CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:10
43MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx1:10
44SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service1:10
45DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling1:10
46KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:10
47HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo1:10
48KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:10
49MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10
50GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura1:10
51LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling1:10
52SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:10
53SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura1:10
54FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx1:10
55WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ1:10
56BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:10
57KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM1:10
58PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service1:10
59CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx1:10
60CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service1:10
61DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling1:24
62CANT SannePlantur-Pura1:29
63LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:35
64RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma1:45
65ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:55
66VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:48
67UIJEN EliseTeam DSM4:27
68KNAVEN SenneAG Insurance - NXTG Team4:33
69FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5:09
70BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra9:01
71VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg9:01
72ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ9:01
73VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg9:01
74CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service9:01
75GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope9:01
76BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling9:15
77OUDEMAN MaudCanyon//SRAM Racing9:36
78VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura9:36
79BARNES HannahUno-X Pro Cycling Team9:48
80VAN DER MOLEN YuliAG Insurance - NXTG Team10:08
81BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad15:57
82VAN NECK MelissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling15:57
83BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra16:18
84KOERNER RebeccaUno-X Pro Cycling Team16:32
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM50
2SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma30
3UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx21
4TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ20
5CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo16
6JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra14
7DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14
8DE ZOETE MylèneAG Insurance - NXTG Team14
9PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing13
10BARBIERI RacheleLiv Racing Xstra12
11ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10
12DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad9
13GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service8
14DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo8
15HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma7
16HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling7
17KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra6
18RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team6
19SEITZ AlineRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5
20KOOL CharlotteTeam DSM4
21BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg3
22CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service3
23KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
24KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM1
25DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx6:12:15
2BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:04
3GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:04
4KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:04
5SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:04
6BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:04
7NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:47
8GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:51
9HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:53
10DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:53
11RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:53
12PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:53
13AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:53
14PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ0:53
15LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:18
16RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma1:28
17VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:31
18UIJEN EliseTeam DSM4:10
19KNAVEN SenneAG Insurance - NXTG Team4:16
20VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg8:44
21ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ8:44
22CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service8:44
23OUDEMAN MaudCanyon//SRAM Racing9:19
24VAN DER MOLEN YuliAG Insurance - NXTG Team9:51
25BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad15:40
26KOERNER RebeccaUno-X Pro Cycling Team16:15
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma5
2CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo3
3HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 18:36:57
2Team DSM0:00
3Liv Racing Xstra0:00
4Trek - Segafredo0:00
5Team SD Worx0:49
6FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:38
7Canyon//SRAM Racing1:38
8Valcar - Travel & Service1:38
9Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:38
10Parkhotel Valkenburg1:38
11Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:24
12AG Insurance - NXTG Team2:27
13UAE Team ADQ2:27
14Plantur-Pura2:27
15GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling2:27
16Uno-X Pro Cycling Team3:27

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

