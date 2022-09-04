Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Simac Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes secures overall as Mischa Bredewold kicks clear for final stage

Late move from Bredewold secures stage 6 victory ahead of Eleonora Gasparrini.

Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sixth and final stage of the Simac Ladies Tour after making a late escape from the peloton in the final seven kilometers.

Bredewold was joined by Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar Travel & Service), who took second as the pair held off the bunch to the line in Arnhem.

Race leader Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) sprinted to third behind, successfully defending the yellow jersey to win the race overall.

A move from Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco), Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) and Elynor Backstedt (Trek-Segafredo) in the middle of the stage looked likely to shake up the GC after they gained more than four minutes on the peloton, but the trio was brought back before the finale.

Mischa Bredewold galloped clear late in the stage to secure breakaway victory.

The 2022 Simac Ladies Tour concluded with its longest stage, a 150km day set on circuits in and around Arnhem in the east of the Netherlands.

With small but repeated climbs on both of the two laps that would be used, the race was not as hard as Friday’s “queen stage” in Limburg but there were plenty of chances for riders to attack and make the racing difficult. The day started with Wiebes in the yellow jersey, six seconds ahead of stage 5 winner Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) and 36 seconds clear of Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo Visma) in third, with the rest of the top-10 also all within a minute and 14 seconds of the lead.

After one short-lived attack in the early part of the stage, a second move from Queen of the Mountains Kirstie van Haaften (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maëlle Grossetête (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) ignited the first breakaway of the day, joined by Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing Xstra) and Eline van Rooijen (AG Insurance-NXTG). Van Haaften was looking to extend her lead in the climbers’ classification with 6 QoM climbs on the route, whilst third-placed Grossetête was hoping to challenge the Dutch rider.

After 30km of racing, the leading quartet had a lead of a minute, but soon aggression in the peloton would bring them back.

Looking to put race leader Wiebes in trouble, Anna Henderson and Riejanne Markus of Jumbo Visma attacked the peloton, drawing out a group of around 10 riders that did not include Wiebes. They caught the leaders, but posing a big threat on GC, the move was shut down by the peloton.

The regrouping didn’t last long, though, and Van Haaften was on the attack again before the second Queen of the Mountains climb, which she won to solidify her lead in the jersey. Behind, Spratt led the peloton up the climb, testing Wiebes’s abilities. The hard pace set into and on the climb saw the lead group shrink to around 30 riders, crucially with no DSM riders except Wiebes, the team clearly struggling already after trying to control the start to the race. On the descent from the climb, Van Haaften rejoined the lead group, which sat around a minute ahead of the second bigger group.

The next time up the climb on the circuit, Spratt attacked again, this time going clear and taking Backstedt and Paladin with her. After 82km, this trio had a 45-second gap whilst behind the two groups had come back together forming a larger peloton again, importantly reuniting Wiebes with her teammates. Less than 10km later, their lead had grown to two minutes which put Spratt in the virtual lead, and Paladin second, with DSM possibly lacking some firepower to chase.

Crossing the halfway point in the race and with 70km to go, the leaders’ advantage was still growing, and was out to 3 minutes 15 seconds as the chase seemed to stall behind. Apart from DSM, the only team with significant interest in chasing was Jumbo Visma, but struggled to do the work on its own in the face of a strong leading trio. Going into the last 50km, the gap had grown to four minutes, a big chunk of time for the peloton to close.

In the last 35km, however, the bunch had clawed back some time, bringing the gap to 2 minutes 16 seconds. Spratt started the day 1:11 seconds down on GC, so Lorena Wiebes only had to finish within around a minute 20 of the leaders – and not lose more than six seconds to second-placed Cordon-Ragot – to retain her race lead.

The gap continued to fall on the local laps around Arnhem as Jumbo Visma set the pace, and by 18km to go the gap was down to a minute, putting Wiebes back in the virtual lead if not also in contention to win the stage.

With 13km to go, the three leaders were caught, bringing everything back together for the last two laps.

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra) went on the attack, and had a small advantage, but was caught after just 4km out solo. Going into the final lap, Audrey Cordon-Ragot attacked the peloton to take a three-second bonus on the line, prompting a counter-attack from white jersey Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg). The Dutch rider was joined by Eleonora Gasparrini (Valcar Travel & Service) and the pair had a slight gap with 7km remaining.

Despite only having a slender advantage, the leading duo fought hard to the finish line and held off the chasing bunch. Bredewold led out the sprint from the front, but Gasparrini could not come around, delivering the white jersey the second win of her career in Arnhem.

Wiebes took third behind, five seconds down on the winner, successfully defending her jersey to take overall victory after winning two stages earlier in the week.

Bredewold’s win topped off a consistent week for the Dutch rider, who secured the white jersey ahead of Julie De Wilde (Plantur Pura). Kirstie van Haaften took home the mountains jersey, whilst Wiebes won the points classification.

The Women’s WorldTour continues on September 7 with the five-stage Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.

Simac Ladies Tour Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg3:52:10
2GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
3WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:05
4CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:05
5SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
6HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
7HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:05
8UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx0:05
9DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:05
10TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:05
11DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:05
12BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:05
13ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:05
14DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:05
15PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:05
16JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:05
17RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:05
18BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:05
19HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:05
20HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:05
21PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ0:05
22WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:05
23KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
24LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:05
25GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:05
26SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service0:05
27CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:05
28KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:05
29PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:05
30VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:05
31AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:05
32KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:05
33LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:05
34KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM0:05
35MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
36SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg0:05
37HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:05
38SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:05
39GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:05
40VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx0:05
41FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx0:05
42DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:05
43BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:05
44DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling0:05
45RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
46SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:05
47KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:05
48CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:05
49PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service0:05
50KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:05
51CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service0:16
52BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:16
53VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:22
54VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:55
55ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ1:50
56BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra1:50
57SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura3:33
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM 17:25:28
2CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo0:10
3SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:40
4MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
5ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:52
6BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:59
7HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma1:05
8JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra1:07
9SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:09
10DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura1:18
11GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service1:26
12PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:28
13KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29
14GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura2:01
15DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:08
16VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx2:10
17DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:27
18SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra2:35
19PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:51
20SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service3:08
21TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ3:08
22BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ3:09
23HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing3:11
24WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ3:26
25SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg3:33
26HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo4:58
27KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra5:17
28GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5:45
29KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:16
30BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing6:58
31BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo7:05
32CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:17
33KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM7:46
34DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling8:29
35LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team8:41
36LUNDMARK ClaraGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling9:16
37PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ9:52
38VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura11:33
39VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team13:37
40SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura13:42
41CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service14:04
42KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing14:19
43HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling14:45
44RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team15:00
45DE VRIES FemkeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling15:08
46HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo15:25
47AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team15:31
48KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM15:37
49UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx16:40
50PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service16:50
51FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx17:30
52RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma17:42
53CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service17:46
54VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg18:02
55BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling18:16
56ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ25:00
57BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra39:42
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM118
2SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma74
3MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma45
4TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ45
5CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo43
6GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service37
7BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg33
8HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma33
9JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra33
10DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad30
11ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco28
12PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing27
13DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura24
14DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope23
15SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
16CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service14
17SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service12
18BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing12
19HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo9
20UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx8
21HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo7
22KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra6
23GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura3
24KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
25VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx1
26PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg 17:26:27
2DE WILDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:19
3GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:27
4SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra1:36
5PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:52
6BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo6:06
7LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:42
8PATUELLI AlessiaUAE Team ADQ8:53
9VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team12:38
10CIPRESSI CarlottaValcar - Travel & Service13:05
11HENGEVELD DaniekGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling13:46
12RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team14:01
13AHTOSALO AnniinaUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:32
14KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM14:38
15UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx15:41
16RÜEGG NoemiTeam Jumbo-Visma16:43
17ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ24:01
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg24
2SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19
3GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope17
4PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing16
5WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM12
6HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma7
7SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma6
8VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura5
9BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo4
10CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo3
11MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma1
12PLUIMERS IlseAG Insurance - NXTG Team1
13VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 52:18:30
2Plantur-Pura3:57
3Team BikeExchange - Jayco4:58
4Liv Racing Xstra6:52
5UAE Team ADQ7:33
6Valcar - Travel & Service8:36
7Canyon//SRAM Racing9:05
8Trek - Segafredo10:04
9Team DSM11:51
10Parkhotel Valkenburg12:47
11GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling20:55
12AG Insurance - NXTG Team25:04
13Team SD Worx34:18

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

