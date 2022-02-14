Sepp Kuss opens 2022 season with a cross-country skiing race

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Primož Roglič isn’t the only winter sports athlete at Jumbo-Visma.

Over the weekend, Sepp Kuss showed off his skiing legs at the Andorra Fons nordic ski race in Sant Julià de Lòria. He finished second in the 10k race.

Kuss, who grew up in Durango, Colorado, has been skiing since before he could walk.

His parents, Dolph and Sabina Kuss, were both competitive Nordic skiers and took Sepp out when he was just a baby.

Dolph was instrumental in building a ski program at Fort Lewis College in Durango in the 1960s and 1970s. He was also a Nordic ski coach for the U.S. Ski Team from 1963 through 1972, coaching the American cross-country skiers at the 1964 Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria, and the American Nordic combined skiers at the 1972 Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.

In 1990, Dolph Kuss became a member of the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame.

As a child, Sepp loved – and excelled at — multiple mountain-town sports, including hockey, rafting, mountain biking, and Nordic and downhill skiing. In high school, he focused on mountain biking, and in college at the University of Colorado found that he was pretty good on the road, too.