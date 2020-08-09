Sean Quinn to join Deceuninck-Quick-Step as ‘stagiaire’

Sean Quinn will join Deceuninck-Quick-Step with immediate effect, team officials confirmed.

The 20-year-old will step up to the WorldTour powerhouse from current team Hagens Berman Axeon, and will race as “stagiaire” at the Gran Piemonte on Wednesday.

Quinn joined American talent-factory Hagens Berman Axeon at the start of 2019 and went on to pick up sixth overall at the “Baby Giro,” the major U23 stage race of the season last summer. In 2018, he placed third in the U.S. junior national road race behind winner Quinn Simmons, who now races for Trek-Segafredo.

“Sean is an interesting young rider who performs best on hilly races and in the mountains,” said Deceuninck-Quick-Step coach Koen Pelgrim. “He showed great potential last season at the Girobio as a first-year U23. We look forward to seeing him in action in the professional races with us and getting to know him better.”

Deceuninck-Quick-Step is renowned for signing and developing young talent, with wunderkind Remco Evenepoel, Portuguese 22-year-old João Almeida, and 22-year-old U.S. national time trial champion Ian Garrison all on their books. Quinn’s move to the Belgian team will see he reunited with two former teammates.

In January, he joined Deceuninck-Quick-Step for the Calpe training camp, and made a strong impression.

“I got my first road bike and began racing at the age of nine,” Quinn said. “The competition got harder and harder, but I was able to progress and ended up racing with the junior US national team. From there, I signed with Hagens Berman Axeon, which is such a great team that has produced a high-quality number of riders, two of whom – Ian Garrison and João Almeida – now race for Deceuninck-Quick-Step.”