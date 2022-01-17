Become a Member

Sean Bennett lands at new Chinese team for 2022

Start-up roster includes 12 riders as management vows to build up Chinese racing.

Sean Bennett will race with a new start-up Chinese team for the 2022 season.

The U.S. rider was part of the ill-fated Qhubeka-NextHash team last season, and made his Tour de France debut with the now-shuttered team in 2021.

Unable to find a contract at the WorldTour level, Bennett is set to join a new Chinese-registered team that will race at the Continental tier in its debut season.

Bennett, who raced two seasons with Education First in 2019-20, will be part of a 12-rider roster that also includes Willie Smit and six Chinese riders.

The team’s management includes former WorldTour pros Amaël Moinard and Maarten Tjallingii as well as sport director Lionel Marie.

