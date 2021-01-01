SD Worx unveils new jersey ahead of WorldTour debut

SD Worx unveiled its new jersey Friday ahead of its WorldTour debut in 2021.

The latest incarnation of Boels-Dolmans will step up to the WorldTour this season with new backers taking over naming rights as part of a four-year deal to support the powerful team.

The 14-rider squad is anchored by reigning double world champion Anna van der Breggen, who will be racing her final season in 2021.

Other riders for 2021 include Karol-Ann Canuel, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Jolien d’Hoore, Amy Pieters, Lonneke Uneken, Christine Majerus, Demi Vollering, Elena Cecchini, Roxane Fournier, Anna Shackley, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Niamh Fisher-Black, and Nikola Noskova.

Longtime sponsors Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping Group indicated at the 2019 World Cycling Championships in that they would cease to sponsor the team after 2020. The team has been at the top of the UCI Ranking for five years running, and from 2015 to 2018, four different riders won the individual road world title.

The arrival of SD Worx, a Belgian human resources provider, also sees the team step up to the WorldTour in 2021. There will be nine WorldTeams in the WorldTour for 2021, with several teams changing names and jerseys coming into the new season.