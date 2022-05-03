SD Worx to sponsor WorldTour team through 2026

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

SD Worx will continue sponsorship of the women’s WorldTour team of the same name through 2026.

The payroll and human resources company was already title sponsor of the team through 2024, but it has extended its backing by two more seasons after stepping up as the primary sponsor at the beginning of the 2021 season.

The team that was previously known as Boels Dolmans, has been around since 2010 and has regularly been the top-ranking team at the end of each season. The team currently tops the 2022 WorldTour rankings thanks largely to a strong spring campaign from Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering.

“This is a special collaboration,” team manager Erwin Janssen said. “In SD Worx we have found a main sponsor that shows enormous commitment to our team. The extension proves a lot of trust from SD Worx. We absolutely want to live up to that.

“Having certainty now for the next 4.5 years is exceptional in cycling. As a cycling team, it is very important that you can work on the future in peace and continuity. This is a long-term project. If you want to build and give top talent the chance to develop themselves, you need a horizon of four years. We have been number one in women’s cycling for six consecutive years. It is our goal to remain the best in the world for the next four years as well.”

Despite being one of the top squads in the world, the team was unable to join the WorldTour when it was launched in 2020 due to the ending of its sponsorships with Boels Rentals and Dolmans Landscaping.

It was the initial four-year deal with SD Worx that allowed the team to successfully apply for WorldTour status for 2021. Sporting manager Danny Stam says that the security that the extended deal gives allows for the team to develop young riders.

“Ideally you want to work with a horizon of around four years,” Stam said. “Then you can work towards the future with young talent. In recent years we have consciously contracted young riders such as Demi Vollering, Niamh Fisher-Black, Anna Shackley, and Blanka Vas, among others so that we can invest in them in the first years.

“Especially now that women’s cycling is developing further and more big teams are joining, it is extremely important that we can offer continuity until the end of 2026. The fact that SD Worx broke open the contract early and extended it until 2026 is a sign of trust towards the team.”

Janssen adds that the new deal will allow the SD Worx squad to stay at the top of the sport as the competition continues to grow.

“The competition has increased. This team has played a pioneering role in the development of the sport. This was possible thanks to our sponsors Boels, Dolmans Landscaping Group, and SD Worx, who offered us continuity for the past 10 years,” Janssen said. “This has always enabled us to think one step ahead and anticipate innovations within the sport. This extended cooperation with SD Worx up to and including 2026 offers us the same stability and opportunity. And even better, we are going for the next step.”