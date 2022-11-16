Become a Member

Road
Road

SD Worx issues appeal after its Specialized bikes stolen

Team sees a quiver of TT, Roubaix, and Tarmac bikes stolen.

SD Worx is appealing for help after several of the team’s bikes were stolen this week.

The Dutch squad, which rides Specialized bikes, said that various models were swiped, including its time trial, Roubaix, and Tarmac.

The team said that it could not release any more information due to an ongoing police investigation, but that it hoped someone would spot them following the appeal.

“Due to the police investigation, we can currently not provide any further details. The police did ask us to release photos of the stolen bikes. Once someone sees them being offered, the alarm could then be raised. In the past, they have already been able to solve bicycle thefts that way,” the team told VeloNews.

Also read:

SD Worx finished the 2023 season as the top-ranked women’s squad following a very consistent year that saw them take victories at Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders, Itzulia Basque Country, and the Tour de Romandie, as well as second overall at the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

