SD Worx goes bright and bold with 2022 kit

Demi Vollering and her SD Worx teammates won’t be missed in the 2022 peloton.

The Dutch team unveiled its kit design for next year with even more color than its well-liked purple livery for this year.

In order to avoid blending in with the purple of the UCI WorldTour leader’s jersey, and some of the other teams in the peloton, SD Worx has gone bright and bold for 2022 with a design made in collaboration with Specialized.

There’ll still be some purple in its design, but it takes a backseat to the bold pink that dominates the jersey. There are also flashes of red and yellow in the design as a hint to title sponsor SD Worx and new partner Yuzzu.

“I think the shirt has become even more beautiful,” Vollering said. “This really stands out in the peloton. We already saw that during the photoshoot in Spain where the shirt really drew attention in the sunny weather. To look so beautifully groomed again is a good motivation towards the upcoming cycling season.”

This is the new Team SD Worx shirt in 2022. More colours to shine more. Hot or not? #wespraksuccess#teamsdworx pic.twitter.com/iokXP3DC2H — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) December 21, 2021

SD Worx topped the World Ranking and the Women’s WorldTour in 2021 with several dominant displays, including its sweep of the Giro d’Italia Donne podium.

Star rider Anna van der Breggen retired after the road world championships in September, and it is Vollering who is seen as her big successor for next year. Vollering finished second in the WorldTour standings after a series of big wins, including Liège-Bastogne-Liège, La Course, and the Women’s Tour overall.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio will continue to give the team strength and depth in the mountains, and rising star Blanka Vas will be interesting to watch after a breakout 2021. New signings Lotte Kopecky and Marlen Reusser add yet more firepower to the team.

Van der Breggen hasn’t left the squad and she will take on her first season as a sport director.