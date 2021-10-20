SD Works riders to join North American women racing at Into the Lion’s Den

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Racers from the dominant WorldTour squad Team SD Worx will be coming to California to race the Into the Lion’s Den on October 30, along with pros from Team DSM, Liv Cycling, Rally, a few American teams and of course riders from L39ion of Los Angeles, the team that is hosting the race.

Into the Lion’s Den is a criterium in downtown Sacramento, California that is boasting a $100,000 prize purse, split in half between the pro women and the pro men.

Although the race was announced late in the season, some top riders have put it on their calendar.

“I’m excited to show the world what U.S. crit racing is all about,” said American Olympian Coryn Rivera of Team DSM, who lives in California. “My season was over after the road world championships but I added Into the Lion’s Den to my calendar because I grew up racing criteriums and want to give back to that style of racing. And of course, I love racing on home soil and in front of my home-state California fans.”

Rally’s Lily Williams, a bronze Olympic medalist at the Tokyo Games in the team pursuit, will join two-time Canadian national champion Alison Jackson of Liv on the start line.

Notably, Team SD Worx is sending two of its Dutch stars: Dutch national champion Amy Pieters and Demi Vollering, winner of the 2021 Women’s Tour, La Course by Le Tour de France and Liegè-Bastogne-Liegè Femmes.

“Spectators will be inspired by the women’s field,” said Justin Williams, founder of Into the Lion’s Den and L39ION of Los Angeles. “Into the Lion’s Den powered by SRAM has one of the best women’s crit fields competing on U.S. soil in years. “We are proud to give the top U.S. riders the opportunity to test their abilities against women who just competed in the Tokyo Olympics and the recent road world championships.”

The full start list will be announced October 29, the day before the race.

While the men’s teams at Into the Lion’s Den will be wearing city- or region-based kits with their name and a number on them — think baseball or basketball jersey — the women will race in their normal trade team kits.

Women’s teams for Into the Lion’s Den