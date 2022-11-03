Scott McGill signs with Human Powered Health

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Scott McGill has signed with Human Powered Health for two years, the team announced on Thursday.

“To finally be able to join Human Powered Health is very exciting and I’m looking forward to racing for a more international setup,” McGill said in a statement from the team. “It’s a team that I’ve wanted to join for a long time.

“It happened a little later than I would have hoped but I stayed persistent and was able to earn a contract. Over the last few years, I’ve stayed as motivated as I can. To win in Europe is a totally different ball game and it was pretty relieving to know that everything is clicking.”

The 24-year-old brings a strong sprint to the American ProTeam.

McGill rode for Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling in 2022, where he most notably won two stages of the Volta a Portugal along with the points jersey and a few more podium finishes.

Other notable results this season include sixth place at the Joe Martin Stage Race and third in the elite men’s US Criterium National Championships.

McGill, a native of Fallston, Maryland, also earned a spot at the UCI Road World Championships in Australia in September where he spent 227 kilometers in the break.

He has previously ridden for Aevolo.