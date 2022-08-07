Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Scott McGill ‘no AC but kicking ass’ at Volta a Portugal

'I just started road racing when I was 17 but I’ve been racing since I was nine and slowly progressing each year,' American says after taking his first pro win.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

American rider Scott McGill (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling) took the first pro win of his career on stage 1 of the Volta a Portugal and the 23-year-old has set his sights on competing for more honors and the green jersey as the race continues.

The American finished second on stage 2 and currently leads the green jersey competition.

“I guess I can say that I’m relieved. To be close all year and to finally get a win at this race, I don’t think that it’s sunk in yet. Really,” McGill told VeloNews in a phone call on Saturday evening after his second place on stage 2.

“We knew that we had a chance in the sprint because it was a harder sprint. We were on the front a little earlier than we wanted but given the technical nature of the finish it was important. Noah Granigan was a huge part of the win and then I just had to let a few wheels go before I popped around them.

“I feel a little bit disappointed with second today but if yesterday didn’t happen then this would still be the biggest result of my career. So I don’t think that I can be too disappointed. We also kept the green jersey as well.”

The green jersey was not a primary aim for McGill or his team heading into the race but with a slender lead and some fast legs it has now become a possible objective as the race opens up.

“At the first meeting we had we decided that we weren’t going for any jerseys but this has fallen in our laps so we’ll probably try and keep it, or look at what it takes to keep it. We’re just going day-by-day,” he said.

McGill has been on the US circuit for a several years now, and spent a long stint with Mike Creed’s Aevolo team before moving to Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling at the start of this year.

“I just started road racing when I was 17 but I’ve been racing since I was nine and slowly progressing each year. I’ve not had a breakout year but I’ve been slowly getting a bit better. I was on Aevolo for two and half years and this year it’s all coming together.”

The Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling team is certainly punching above its weight in Portugal but McGill puts that down to the vibe and work rate of the squad.

“We have a great group of guys and we ride as a team which is important. At this race every team has a big bus and we have a van, and a car with no AC. We don’t have chairs so we’re sitting on the ground before each stage and then kicking ass. You don’t need all the flashy stuff,” he said.

Stay On Topic

promo logo