Schachmann extends with Bora-Hansgrohe for four more years

Bora-Hansgrohe has announced Wednesday that German national road champion Max Schachmann has extended his contract for four more years.

Schachmann drew attention earlier in 2020 with an overall win in a shortened Paris-Nice.

“I have always said that with Max, we’re planning for the long term. He’s a perfect fit for us and I think he sees it the same way. With his overall win at Paris-Nice, he has also established himself as a stage racer. It remains to be seen how far he can be developed further along this path, but Max definitely has a number of other qualities. We want to help him find his place over the next coming years,” wrote manager Ralph Denk, in a team announcement.

The German is a versatile rider who can time trial, sprint, and climb.

Schachmann has previously lead the Tour of the Basque Country, and has taken stages at the Volta a Catalunya.

“I’ve been able to progress very well within this team and feel very much at home here. So it goes without saying that I’m looking forward to our future together and also to the trust that has been placed in me with this new long-term contract,” said Schachmann. “At the moment, I am quite versatile as a rider, and we want to find out together over the coming few years in which races I have the greatest potential. That will be an exciting endeavor, and at Bora-Hansgrohe, I feel that I will be perfectly supported on this journey.”

Lukas Pöstlberger and Cesare Benedetti have also renewed contracts with the team, each for two additional years.

“I feel very much at home at Bora-Hansgrohe, and so I’m pleased that we’re able to continue on a common path together. With my versatile riding style, I can certainly contribute a lot to the team. In return, however, I’ll also receive the opportunity to ride for myself whenever the chance arises,” Pöstlberger said in a statement.

Benedetti was grateful for the opportunity to continue on in challenging times due to concerns about the COVID-19 effect on racing, “I am very grateful for the trust that the team has placed in me. Especially during these difficult times, I am glad that I already know what I can concentrate on in the forthcoming years.”