Saudi Tour: Dylan Groenewegen bosses final bunch sprint, Maxim Van Gils wraps up GC

Dylan Groenewegen blasted to his second stage win at the Saudi Tour on Saturday.

The BikeExchange-Jayco speedster launched a long muscling sprint from behind Bora-Hansgrohe rider Danny van Poppel’s wheel in Al-Ula Old Town, repeating his result from the same finish on stage 3 earlier this week.

Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic) placed second in the mass gallop, while Davide Ballerini (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) secured third.

Groenewegen’s top rival Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was dropped from the bunch inside the final 3km with an untimely puncture.

“We have two wins from three chances, so that’s great,” Groenewegen said of his sizzling start for his new Aussie team. “Now we’re going to the UAE Tour to get another win there.”

Although Lotto-Soudal didn’t get the opportunity to sprint for the stage, the Belgian crew wrapped up GC after Maxim Van Gils finished safe in the bunch to protect his 36-second overnight lead. The result is the biggest of the 22-year-old’s young career after also winning stage 4 on Friday.

“It’s very special,” Van Gils said. “Yesterday was my first professional victory and now I also have my first victory in a final classification. First I’ll take some rest at home, then I look forward to the next races. I want to keep riding to win, but that’s not always easy.”

Rising Colombian star Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) finished second overall, with Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) rounding out the final podium.

Saudi Tour Stage 5:

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) 05:11:22 Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic): S.T. Davide Ballerini (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl): S.T

Final GC: