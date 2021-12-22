Saudi Tour back on calendar for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

A year after being sidelined by COVID-19, the Saudi Tour is back on the calendar for 2022.

Officials confirmed Wednesday the race is slated for February 1-5.

There were no details about which teams might appear at the race’s second edition. In 2019, some 18 teams started, including such squads as Astana, Bahrain, UAE Emirates and the now-folded NTT.

Officials said the race will be contested in and around AlUla, an area that’s described as “a boutique heritage and culture destination in northwest Saudi Arabia, chosen as a venue to introduce the stunning landscape of ancient civilizations to millions of cycling and sports fans around the world.”

Also read: How a mega-tourism project in Saudi Arabia linked up with Team BikeExchange

Other events, including a mass-participation race, a women’s race, a junior race organized by the Saudi Cycling Federation, and a dedicated race for the kids will also take place during the week.

ASO, owners of the Tour de France, helps organize and promote the race.