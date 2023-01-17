Santos Tour Down Under: Grace Brown doubles up to win stage, overall

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

ADELAIDE, Australia (VN) — Grace Brown (FDJ Suez) doubled up Tuesday to win the final stage and the overall in a thrilling duel with Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo).

Spratt attacked over the top of the Corkscrew climb, and opened up a promising gap.

She needed more against Brown, however, who started the stage six seconds ahead of Spratt coming into Tuesday’s finale in the the 93.2km third stage from Adelaide to Campbelltown.

Spratt, who showed her card in Monday’s stage with a searing attack that was reeled in, put in a brutal acceleration to split the lead group.

Brown gave chase, and kept her compatriot on a tight leash. Brown put up the chase on a technical descent and caught Spratt under the red kite.

Brown powered to line, with Spratt settling for second. The pair finish in the same order on GC. The chase group came across 13 seconds back.

