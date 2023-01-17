Become a Member

Road
Road

Santos Tour Down Under: Grace Brown doubles up to win stage, overall

Brown reels in the attacking Spratt to win the inaugural WorldTour edition.

ADELAIDE, Australia (VN) — Grace Brown (FDJ Suez) doubled up Tuesday to win the final stage and the overall in a thrilling duel with Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo).

Spratt attacked over the top of the Corkscrew climb, and opened up a promising gap.

She needed more against Brown, however, who started the stage six seconds ahead of Spratt coming into Tuesday’s finale in the the 93.2km third stage from Adelaide to Campbelltown.

Spratt, who showed her card in Monday’s stage with a searing attack that was reeled in, put in a brutal acceleration to split the lead group.

Brown gave chase, and kept her compatriot on a tight leash. Brown put up the chase on a technical descent and caught Spratt under the red kite.

Brown powered to line, with Spratt settling for second. The pair finish in the same order on GC. The chase group came across 13 seconds back.

