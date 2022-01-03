Become a Member

Road

San Juan tour canceled in face of COVID spike

The Argentine stage race set for late January is the latest event forced to cancel due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Vuelta a San Juan is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from the Argentine race confirmed Monday the international race is suspended, but said they hope a local race will be contested.

The race was slated to begin in late January, and several top teams were expected to start.

“The Vuelta a San Juan announces that, in light of the health situation in the world, region, country and province concerning COVID-19, and in light of the statistics that are known to local authorities, has decided to suspend the Vuelta a San Juan as an international event,” a press note read Monday.

Also read:

With the omicron virus spiking internationally, it was seeming unlikely that international teams would want to or be able to make the trip to South America.

The race is latest in a string of early season events that are already off the calendar, including the Santos Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

The European road calendar opens this month with the Clásica Valenciana 1969 on January 23 in Spain.

The UCI men’s WorldTour opens at the UAE Tour on February 20 and the women’s WorldTour opens with Strade Bianche on March 5.

