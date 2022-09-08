Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Sam Bennett gets green light to resume training this week after COVID-19 positive

His racing schedule is uncertain and it is not guaranteed that the Irish sprinter will compete again in 2022.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Double Vuelta a España 2022 stage winner Sam Bennett will be able to return to training this week, with the Irish sprinter deemed to have recovered from the COVID-19 positive that ruled him out of the race.

Bennett showed a long-awaited return to form in the Spanish event, winning stages 2 and 3 and leading the green jersey competition for several days. He was five points behind Mads Pedersen heading into the stage 10 time trial and appeared poised for a big fight all the way to Madrid, but then had to withdraw from the race due to COVID-19.

Eight days on from that withdrawal, his coach Dan Lorang told VeloNews on Wednesday that all appears set for Bennett to get back on the bike.

“We had to wait until Sam is really clear from Covid, and also after he has done all the medical checks,” he said. “This is now the case. I think in one or two days if everything goes well then he can go back to normal training.”

Also read:

Lorang said that the team took a careful approach, wanting to avoid any possible complications by rushing things.

“We take enough time to take no risks for the health, especially for next season,” he said, confirming that 2023 is the priority. “For sure we are not making some mistakes in trying to come back too early.

“He has done all the checks and everything is fine. So he will be back on the bike in the next days.”

Bennett will want to get back into action soon, not least because he missed much of 2022 with injury, and was below-par as a result earlier this year.

He seemed closer to his usual condition in the Vuelta and while he told VeloNews that he wasn’t quite back to full form, he said that he felt he was getting stronger and stronger as the race went on. He suggested that the racing was bringing on his fitness and as a result, may well want to keep building in advance of next season.

However, the cautious approach being followed by the team means that his return to racing will depend on how things go with his training.

“For sure he wants to [compete] and we will try, but it is not 100 percent sure,” Lorang stated Wednesday.

Stay On Topic

promo logo