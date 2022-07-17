Salt Lake Criterium ends in fight and punches thrown between L39ion and Best Buddies

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A dicey final lap at the Salt Lake Criterium prompted harsh post-race words between Best Buddies’ Michael Hernandez and L39ion of Los Angeles‘ Justin Williams yesterday.

Hernandez accused Cory Williams – Justin’s brother – of intentionally riding him into a curb, which led to a fight ending in the disqualification of both Hernandez and Justin Williams.

Hernandez said he attempted to move up into the L39ion train by taking an inside line around Cory Williams (L39ion) in the first corner of the last lap.

“We didn’t touch or anything,” Hernandez said. “He clipped his pedal because he was trying to sprint into me, and then out of the corner, he rode next to me and tried to take me straight into the curb. I would have crashed if I didn’t back off.”

Ty Magner, also L39ion, won the race. Afterward, Hernandez approached Cory Williams to exchange words, which quickly deteriorated into a fight between the Best Buddies rider and L39ion.

“I was going to talk to him be like, ‘dude, what, what the heck was that?’ As Cory came up to me, his brother, Justin, sprinted up behind him, threw his bike on the barricade, and put his hand on my chest. I knocked his hand off my chest. I said, ‘don’t touch me.’ And that’s when he punched me. I punched him back. There were a lot of punches flying.”

As of the time this story was released, it wasn’t certain whether they’d be allowed to race Sunday’s evening criterium.

According to Hernandez, Cory Williams’ explanation was he lost control out of the corner, which caused him to veer the US elite criterium champ toward the curb.

“There’s a level of that which might be true, but there are also five feet of that’s not true, and that’s the five feet where he was trying to run me into the curb. He could have backed off but just didn’t.

“If we don’t respect each other, it’s going to become even more dangerous. And that’s the point. We’re not building a future for bike racing. If I were a parent watching this, I wouldn’t want my kid racing crits,” Hernandez said.

Best Buddies team director Thomas Craven wasn’t present at the race last night but told Velonews he thinks there is a growing lack of respect in the peloton.

“It just seems like there’s just been a lot of dangerous riding, not just by L39ion, but other teams as well to try and win these races,” Craven said. “We’re getting to a point where there’s a loss of respect for one another. It’s disappointing and scary to go to these races because there doesn’t seem to be any real control by the officials watching.”

“This isn’t what we signed up for,” Craven added. “We’re not gladiators. We’re not there to bleed. We’re there to show our athletic prowess and win the race. Yeah, we get beat. I mean, heck, yeah. Ty Magner is a great sprinter. So is Alfredo (Rodriguez). So is Mike, and in the right circumstances, Cory and Justin. That should be the show. Not who has the most aggressive and dangerous riding before the finish.”

Velonews has reached out to L39ion of Los Angeles for comment.

“Everything we do is underneath the microscope, a source from L39ion said. “Cory would never do anything to jeopardize his own safety or anyone else’s.”