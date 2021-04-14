Road

Ruth Winder takes photo finish win at Brabantse Pijl

The Trek-Segafredo rider took close run victory from small breakaway group at the Flemish race.

U.S. champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) took a dramatic photo finish victory over Demi Vollering (SD Worx) at Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday.

Vollering looked like she had taken the win over Winder after coming from a long way back in a six-rider sprint, and even celebrated as she crossed the line.

The race jury didn’t agree and decided on behalf of Winder and handed the win to the Trek-Segafredo sprinter, who was shocked to find herself awarded the victory.

“I’m extremely surprised. I came to this race really wanting to be my best and in the end it played really well for me,” Winder said afterward. “In the end, I thought Demi had it. I was sprinting and I threw my bike but she celebrated and I thought she’d won.”

Brabantse Pijl WE Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOLLERING DemiSD Worx0:00
2WINDER RuthTrek-Segafredo Women 0:00
3BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
4THOMAS LeahMovistar Team0:00
5LOWDEN JoscelinDrops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.0:00
6LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
7MOOLMAN AshleighSD Worx0:00
8FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00
9BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:00
10ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing0:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

