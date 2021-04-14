Ruth Winder takes photo finish win at Brabantse Pijl
The Trek-Segafredo rider took close run victory from small breakaway group at the Flemish race.
U.S. champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) took a dramatic photo finish victory over Demi Vollering (SD Worx) at Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday.
Vollering looked like she had taken the win over Winder after coming from a long way back in a six-rider sprint, and even celebrated as she crossed the line.
The race jury didn’t agree and decided on behalf of Winder and handed the win to the Trek-Segafredo sprinter, who was shocked to find herself awarded the victory.
It was this close between 1st and 2nd 😱 @RuthWinder with a HUGE lunge to take the win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/D2CVsnvnNp
— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) April 14, 2021
“I’m extremely surprised. I came to this race really wanting to be my best and in the end it played really well for me,” Winder said afterward. “In the end, I thought Demi had it. I was sprinting and I threw my bike but she celebrated and I thought she’d won.”
Brabantse Pijl WE Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VOLLERING Demi
|SD Worx
|0:00
|2
|WINDER Ruth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00
|3
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|4
|THOMAS Leah
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|5
|LOWDEN Joscelin
|Drops - Le Col s/b TEMPUR.
|0:00
|6
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|7
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|SD Worx
|0:00
|8
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00
|9
|BRAND Lucinda
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00
|10
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Liv Racing
|0:00
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.