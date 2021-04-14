Ruth Winder takes photo finish win at Brabantse Pijl

U.S. champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) took a dramatic photo finish victory over Demi Vollering (SD Worx) at Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday.

Vollering looked like she had taken the win over Winder after coming from a long way back in a six-rider sprint, and even celebrated as she crossed the line.

The race jury didn’t agree and decided on behalf of Winder and handed the win to the Trek-Segafredo sprinter, who was shocked to find herself awarded the victory.

It was this close between 1st and 2nd 😱 @RuthWinder with a HUGE lunge to take the win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/D2CVsnvnNp — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) April 14, 2021

“I’m extremely surprised. I came to this race really wanting to be my best and in the end it played really well for me,” Winder said afterward. “In the end, I thought Demi had it. I was sprinting and I threw my bike but she celebrated and I thought she’d won.”