Ruta del Sol stage 3: Magnus Sheffield scores breakout victory with sizzling late solo

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Magnus Sheffield stormed to a solo victory at the Ruta del Sol.

The 19-year-old American countered an attack out of the 30-strong front split at around one kilometer to go and surged clear to score his first win with new team Ineos Grenadiers.

Simon Clarke (Israel Premier Tech) won the sprint for second, a handful of seconds back on Sheffield, while Ben Turner made it an Ineos one-three by nabbing the bottom step of the podium.

Overnight race-leader Alessandro Covi finished in the front group to retain his yellow jersey one more day.

The peloton had started the day looking a little slimmer Friday.

Both Human Powered Health and Gazprom RusVelo did not start the stage due to coronavirus bursting their bubbles in just another example of Omicron playing havoc with 2022 racing.

The all-Spanish breakaway of Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural), Juan Antonio López-Cózar (Burgos BH), and Euskaltel-Euskadi duo Ibabi Azurmendi and Xabier Isasa didn’t look in with a chance of making the finish line through the tough, lumpy route into Otura.

Azurmendi and Isasa were last men standing when the attacks kick-started out of the peloton on the final climb of the day at 32km to go.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroen) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) were first to throw haymakers, catching the Euskaltel pair and forcing a selection of around three dozen as Sheffied and four Ineos teammates made the split.

The front group of GC hopes kept on attacking each other as Covi was caught isolated from his UAE crew. Bahrain, Ineos and Astana eventually committed to keeping the group clear after some 15km of loose start-stop racing.

A crash at 2.5km to go briefly caused confusion in the front group, but Sheffield made his way through and kept well-positioned toward the front of the action. Kamna kicked things off at 1400 keters to go, but Sheffield darted straight across to the German and dropped him like a stone before soloing to a standout WorldTour win.

The Ruta continues with a mountainous stage into Baza on Saturday.

This report is being updated. Check back soon!