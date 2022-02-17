Ruta del Sol stage 2: Alessandro Covi wins on uphill cobbled finale

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Alessandro Covi (UAE team Emirates) launched a late, but well-timed attack to take the stage 2 win of the 2022 Ruta del Sol.

Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) reacted to the winning move, but was unable to bring Covi back on the final few hundred meters of a twisty, cobbled climb to the finish.

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team) rolled through in third, after struggling on the initial steep pitch of the finale, but kept Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) behind him at the line.

2022 Ruta del Sol Stage 2 Results

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), 3:57:46 Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan), at :03 Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team), at :04 Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), at s.t. Steff Cras (Lotto Soudal), at :05 Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers), at s.t. Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), at s.t. Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), at s.t. Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech), at s.t. Cristian Rodriguez (TotalEnergies), at s.t.

2022 Ruta del Sol General Classification