Ruta Del Sol stage 1: Rune Herregodts bests American Stephen Bassett
Matteo Trentin and Benoît Cosnefroy finished more than half a minute behind the small lead group.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Rune Herregodts took the opening stage of the 2022 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol.
The Belgian held American Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) and Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) at the conclusion of the 200.7km stage to take the biggest win of his career.
A group of pursuers was a further 10 seconds back.
Report and results to follow
2022 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol stage 1 results
- Rune Herregodts (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise), 5:16:44
- Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health), at :02
- Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), at s.t.