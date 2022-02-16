Ruta Del Sol stage 1: Rune Herregodts bests American Stephen Bassett

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Rune Herregodts took the opening stage of the 2022 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol.

The Belgian held American Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) and Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) at the conclusion of the 200.7km stage to take the biggest win of his career.

A group of pursuers was a further 10 seconds back.

Report and results to follow

2022 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol stage 1 results