Ruben Guerreiro on his way to Movistar if EF Education-EasyPost contract is terminated

In early September speculation mounted that Ruben Guerreiro could be on his way out of EF Education-EasyPost despite the fact that he still had a contract in place for 2023.

At the time Ineos Grenadiers and Bora-Hansgrohe were linked to the talented rider from Portugal.

It turns out that only the first part of that story is accurate with the 28-year-old close to having his 2023 contract at EF terminated by mutual agreement. If both the rider and his current team can find terms and sign them off then Guerreiro will move to Movistar, according to his agent, Giuseppe Acquadro.

“There’s still one more year at the moment with EF Education, but I think that we can reach an agreement,” Acquadro told VeloNews.

“If that happens then he changes teams. He’s close to Movistar. We’re still in discussion but we’re looking at three or four more years. It’s not yet done but it’s moving this way.”

EF Education has made a number of major signings for 2023, with Richard Carapaz joining from Ineos Grenadiers. Veteran rider Rigoberto Urán renewed with a two-year deal.

