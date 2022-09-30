Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Ruben Guerreiro on his way to Movistar if EF Education-EasyPost contract is terminated

'He’s close to Movistar. We’re still in discussion but we’re looking at three or four more years,' says rider's agent.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$2.49 / month*

Invest in your wellbeing with:
  • World-class journalism from publications like Outside, Ski, Trail Runner, Climbing, and Backpacker.
  • Outside Watch – Award-winning adventure films, documentaries, and series.
  • Gaia GPS – Premium backcountry navigation app.
  • Trailforks – Discover trails around the globe.
  • Outside Learn – Expert-led online classes on climbing, cooking, skiing, fitness, and beyond.
Join O+

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

In early September speculation mounted that Ruben Guerreiro could be on his way out of EF Education-EasyPost despite the fact that he still had a contract in place for 2023.

At the time Ineos Grenadiers and Bora-Hansgrohe were linked to the talented rider from Portugal.

It turns out that only the first part of that story is accurate with the 28-year-old close to having his 2023 contract at EF terminated by mutual agreement. If both the rider and his current team can find terms and sign them off then Guerreiro will move to Movistar, according to his agent, Giuseppe Acquadro.

“There’s still one more year at the moment with EF Education, but I think that we can reach an agreement,” Acquadro told VeloNews.

“If that happens then he changes teams. He’s close to Movistar. We’re still in discussion but we’re looking at three or four more years. It’s not yet done but it’s moving this way.”

EF Education has made a number of major signings for 2023, with Richard Carapaz joining from Ineos Grenadiers. Veteran rider Rigoberto Urán renewed with a two-year deal.

Also read: Milking cows and riding horses: How Jonathan Vaughters signed Richard Carapaz

Stay On Topic

promo logo