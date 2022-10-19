Ruben Guerreiro and EF Education-EasyPost terminate contract as rider joins Movistar

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ruben Guerreiro has cut short his contract at EF Education-EasyPost to join Movistar.

The 28-year-old had a contract with the American team for 2023 but after lengthy discussions was granted permission to leave the team. It was VeloNews that first broke the story linking the rider to Movistar, with his agent stating that a three-year deal was in the works if his time at EF could be terminated.

On Wednesday Movistar announced that the rider had penned a three-year contract.

“I have always admired Movistar since I was little. The chance to join that makes me very happy and motivates me enormously,” said Guerreiro.

“I want to confirm my qualities. I don’t think I’ve been able to reach the maximum and I think the next few years may be the best years of my cycling life.”

Guerreiro joined EF Education-EasyPost at the start of 2020 and became an integral part of the squad during his time on the team.

He won a Giro d’Italia stage and the mountains jersey in his first season on the team and followed that up with a one-day win at the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge in 2022.