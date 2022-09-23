Routes confirmed for 2023 UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There could be another chance for sprinters in 2023 at the UCI Road World Championships in Glasgow.

The UCI and local organizers revealed the routes of the event’s road races Friday, and a lumpy day in the saddle is guaranteed.

While road worlds always see a race of attrition, the Glasgow finishing circuit could produce a reduced bunch sprint in both the elite men’s and women’s road races.

“With less than a year to go until the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, it is fantastic to be able to visualize the road race courses,” said UCI president David Lappartient. “The spectacular and challenging routes will guarantee the show that the organizers had promised us. The athletes now have a clear vision of what awaits them in the battle for the rainbow jersey next year.”

A 14.4km technical urban circuit in Glasgow features punchy short climbs with 193m of climbing per lap, followed by a fast, slightly downhill finish to the line in the city’s George Square, officials said Friday.

At about 30 meters less climbing per lap compared to Wollongong, the course will certainly weed out some of the heavier sprinters.

It’s rare for a road worlds to produce a mass bunch sprint, but some of the peloton’s leaner and faster finishers might see more chances to contest for the rainbow stripes in 2023 with a broader spectrum of pre-race favorites.

Rough sketches of the 2023 road routes. (Photo: Courtesy UCI)

Here’s what to expect:

Edinburgh and Loch Lomond will be the starting points for the elite and U23 categories of the road races at the 2023 worlds taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland next year. The junior road races will take place entirely in Glasgow.

The men elite road will start in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, at the dormant volcano Arthur’s Seat, then progress through the city’s old town before heading to Glasgow and 10 laps of the final city circuit. In total, they will cover 277.6km with 3,167 meters of climbing.

The women’s elite — with the U23 women’s race folded into the elite race again — will set off from Loch Lomond and ride a 62.6km route to Glasgow before tackling six laps of the city circuit, for a total race distance of 157.4km and 1,930m of climbing. The men’s U23 race will follow the same route but will complete seven laps of the city circuit in Glasgow, with a race distance of 171.8km and 2,123m of climbing.

The junior road races will take place entirely on the Glasgow city circuit: nine laps (129.6 km) for the men junior and five laps (72km) for the women junior.

The road races will be part of the UCI’s new “super worlds” format that will include 13 world championships contested across track, mountain bike, and road racing disciplines.

In a twist to the new format, the elite men’s road races will be contested August 6, and the elite women and U23 will race a week later on August 13.

Key dates for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships:

Saturday 5 August: Men junior and women junior

Sunday 6 August: Men elite

Saturday 12 August: Men U23

Sunday 13 August: Women elite (including women’s U23).