Route d’Occitanie stage 4: Benoît Cosnefroy wins final stage

Benoît Cosnefroy gave the French something to cheer about Tuesday after winning the fourth and final stage at the Route d’Occitanie in France.

The Ag2r-La Mondiale rider out-kicked Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in the rising finale in what was a surprisingly active final stage in the four-day Occitanie.

Overall winner Egan Bernal (Ineos) dashed to fourth in the stage to secure his first stage race title since winning last year’s Tour de France.

The Colombian rode the coattails of Team Ineos’s dominance in Monday’s “queen’s stage” in the French Pryénées to win the stage and carry the overall leader’s jersey into Tuesday’s 195km stage from Lectoure to Rocamadour, a Medieval city northwest of Toulouse.

The final steep ramps to the finish line put the GC riders back on the rivet, with Consefroy slipping clear with 500m to go to secure the win.

Bernal came in safely to win the 44th edition of the race (formerly called the Route du Sud), with teammate Pavel Sivakov finishing second overall. Russian neo-pro Alexsandr Vlasov (Astana) defended third overall. The 24-year-old was the only rider who could stay close to Bernal and Sivakov in Monday’s mountaintop finale, and Astana officials confirmed that Vlasov will make his grand tour debut with the Giro d’Italia in October.

The race marked the return to racing in France for the first time since the coronavirus put the brakes on racing in March. Many of the top Tour de France-bound riders squared off for the first time since Paris-Nice.

All eyes were on Chris Froome, racing for just the second time since his career-threatening crash last year at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Froome took on a domestique role this week to help Bernal and Sivakov lead the way, and hopes to ease into better form. Froome is slated to race next at the Tour de l’Ain and the Critérium du Dauphiné before the Tour.

Stage 4 results

1. Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R – La Mondiale), 4:23:26

2. Bauke Mollema (Trek – Segafredo), at 0:02

3. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama – FDJ), at s.t.

4. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), at s.t.

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team), at s.t.

6. Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R – La Mondiale), at 0:07

7. Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos), at s.t.

8. Richie Gate (Trek – Segafredo), at s.t.

9. Rafael Valls (Bahrain – McLaren), at 0:10

10. Warren Barguil (Team Arkéa Samsic) at s.t.