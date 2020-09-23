Rory Sutherland to retire at end of 2020

Australian racer Rory Sutherland announced Wednesday he will end his racing career at the conclusion of the 2020 racing season.

The 38-year-old, currently with Israel Start-Up Nation, decided the time was right to move on to the next chapter of his career.

“2020 will be my final year as a professional cyclist,” Sutherland said. “I have been a professional for nearly two decades and I am grateful for all the experiences the sport has brought to my life.”

Sutherland came up through the Rabobank organization, and later become one of the most consistent riders on the North American circuit starting in 2007. Sutherland returned to European racing in 2013 when he joined Saxo Bank, where he emerged as a road captain and front-line domestique in stage races and grand tours.

He joined Movistar in 2015, and moved to UAE-Emirates in 2018, before helping Israel Start-Up Nation transition into the WorldTour in 2020. He completed seven grand tours, including the Tour de France in 2018. He won three races, including the Vuelta a Rioja in 2017 in Spain.

Sutherland recently returned from injury, and after the coronavirus lockdown, raced in August and September.

An active voice within the peloton on rider advocacy, Sutherland also is a partner in two restaurants in Spain. Sutherland will remain in Girona, Spain, and said he plans to remain involved in professional cycling.

Here is Sutherland’s official announcement:

“2020 will be my final year as a professional cyclist. I have been a professional for nearly two decades and I am grateful for all the experiences the sport has brought to my life.

“During these years I was fortunate enough to have been part of various teams and I will cherish the relationships I have with both riders and staff throughout the sport and the memories of races and victories both large and small. I will never forget my days and years on the bike with my teammates.

“The time has come to end this chapter of my life. I have been incredibly lucky to have raced for so long. I love cycling and riding my bike and I love the people I get to work with, but it is time for me to move on. I’m proud of what I have achieved throughout the years and wish to thank my amazing wife and children for their endless support in allowing me to live this life.

“I am excited for the future and look forward to new challenges and opportunities within the sport of cycling.”