Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Spring Forward Sale

30% off Outside+ membership. Unlock all members only articles.

Join Now

Road

Ronde van Drenthe: Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory after break gets caught in final moments

Wiebes defends Drenthe title, bettering Balsamo and Kopecky in dramatic final.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) was just too fast in the final sprint as she retained her title at the Ronde van Drenthe ahead of world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and WorldTour leader Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

Wiebes continued her brilliant form to take the win, but it didn’t look certain for the sprinters. A group of four escapees held on right up until the final 700 meters, with Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma) trying to solo to the line.

Starting in the town of Assen, the one-day WorldTour race took on a very tough 155.9km, including four ascents of the VAM-berg, a 500-meter kicker with an average of 4.2% gradient, before a finish in Hoogeveen.

One rider went on a solo break early on in the race, with South African rider Kerry Jonker (Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch) but was brought back on the fifth of six early cobbled sectors by Ellen van Dijk of Trek-Segafredo doing a lot of the work for world champion Elisa Balsamo.

A huge group of 25 riders got away with 60km to go just after the first passage of the VAM-berg. This included Balsamo alongside Van Dijk as well as team-mate Chloe Hosking. Alongside them were riders such as Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and pre-race favorite Lorena Wiebes (DSM).

Swiss rider Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) put in a big move on the second time up the VAM-berg dragging Cecchini, Balsamo, Bastianelli and Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) away, but on the descent it all came back together.

The difficult gradients and the sharp descent split the group yet again with about 30 riders holding onto the lead of the race with 38km to go. Van Dijk used a slow down in the bunch to attack again with Romy Kasper (Jumbo-Visma), Floortje Makaaij (DSM) and Cecchini following.

As soon as that was caught it was the champion of Luxembourg, Christine Majerus (SD Worx), who put in a move, dragging 11 other riders out with her.

Jip van den Bos (Jumbo-Visma) attacked and was joined by Canadian champion Alison Jackson (Liv-Xtra), Swiss champion Marlen Reusser (SD Worx), Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and British champion Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM) going into the final 30km.

Some riders started taking a wrong turn around a traffic island with Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) hitting the deck. This held up multiple riders as the leaders pulled out their gap to 30 seconds with 25km to go.

Trek-Segafredo and Canyon-SRAM got organized again with 20km to go as the gap went up to 37 seconds. The work was strong and it was all brought back together just as WorldTour leader Kopecky needed a bike change.

Trek-Segafredo, Canyon-SRAM and UAE Team ADQ started taking control of the peloton with Kopecky still out of the back with just 19km to go. Kopecky used the cars and got back easily.

Wiebes had also had an issue but the team cars had dropped away from the back of the peloton leaving he to close a 200-meter gap. She did make it back in but had to use some extra energy.

European champion van Dijk led her team-mate Balsamo to the front of the race as they hit the base of the VAM-berg for the final time.

Balsamo made it over in an 11 woman group along with Kopecky and Bastianelli also involved. Last year’s winner, Wiebes, missed the move as she was still close to the back at the base of the climb.

However, with 12km to go, Georgi put in a huge turn for the chasing group, helping her team-mate, Wiebes, back in.

Majerus, Sarah Roy (Canyon-SRAM), Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma) and Nina Buysman (Human Powered Health) kicked clear in the final 10km and started working very well together with limited riders trying to pull it back for the sprint.

Trek-Segafredo and Team DSM started drilling the pace in the peloton into the final 2km but Koster tried one final big attack up front. The rest of the break was caught with Koster lasting a few meters more before the catch was made.

Trek gave Balsamo a perfect lead-out but Wiebes kicked hard and early with the world champion unable to get to the Dutch woman’s electric pace.

“I chose the wheel of Balsamo because my teammates were chasing the break,” Wiebes said. “I went a bit earlier than her and that was my plan, to go on the left. And I still had the space there to the line.”

Kopecky was asked if she was happy with her third place.

“I don’t know. I’ll have to watch the sprint again and see what I did wrong but I’m not completely [happy],” she said.

Miron Ronde van Drenthe Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM4:03:31
2BALSAMO ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:01
3KOPECKY LotteTeam SD Worx0:01
4COPPONI ClaraFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01
5BASTIANELLI MartaUAE Team ADQ0:01
6BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:01
7CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service0:01
8KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:01
9VAN DEN BOS JipTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
10ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:01
11HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:01
12PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service0:01
13MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx0:01
14BUYSMAN NinaHuman Powered Health0:01
15GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:01
16JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:01
17VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:01
18KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
19WILLIAMS LilyHuman Powered Health0:01
20ANDERSEN SusanneUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:01
21BORGSTRÖM JuliaNXTG by Experza0:01
22MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
23KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
24CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:01
25FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:01
26REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx0:01
27BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01
28ADEGEEST LoesNetherlands0:01
29CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:01
30BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:01
31GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:01
32MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:01
33GASPARRINI Eleonora CamillaValcar - Travel & Service0:01
34LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01
35BAKER GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:01
36SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:01
37HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:43
38MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg1:41
39BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg1:41
40BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing1:48
41DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra1:48
42CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo1:48
43KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra1:48
44FOURNIER RoxaneTeam SD Worx1:48
45STEIGENGA NicoleNetherlands4:55
46NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg4:55
47FIDANZA MartinaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:55
48DE ZOETE MylèneNXTG by Experza4:55
49SCHMID KaiaHuman Powered Health4:55
50BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma 4:55
51PLUIMERS IlseNXTG by Experza4:55
52KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM4:55
53DE JONG ThalitaNetherlands4:55
54JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra4:55
55SCHIFF CarolinAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch4:55
56KLEIN LisaCanyon//SRAM Racing4:55
57NOVOLODSKAIA MariaUAE Team ADQ4:55
58ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:55
59DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4:55
60MALCOTTI BarbaraHuman Powered Health4:59
61JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM6:58
62VAN ROOIJEN ElineNXTG by Experza6:58
63VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service6:58
64BRAUSSE FranziskaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6:58
65ALONSO SandraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6:58
66BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ6:58
67VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg6:58
68VAN DER DUIN MaikeNetherlands6:58
69BAKS MarissaGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling6:58
70DIJKSTRA AnnekeGT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling6:58
71LUTRO AmalieUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:58
72SCHWEINBERGER KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6:58
73TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6:58
74TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ6:58
75CAMPBELL TenielTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:58
76VAN DER HULST AmberLiv Racing Xstra6:58
77BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ6:58
78UNEKEN LonnekeTeam SD Worx6:58
79CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service6:58
80SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service6:58

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo