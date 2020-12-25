Rolf Aldag joins Bahrain Victorious for 2021

Veteran sport director Rolf Aldag will be swapping Canyon-SRAM for Bahrain Victorious in 2021.

The Bahraini squad confirmed Thursday that the German 52-year-old will be joining the team as sport director for 2021. Earlier this month, Rod Ellingworth confirmed that he was leaving Bahrain Victorious after just one season in the director’s chair.

“Bahrain Victorious showed a lot of fighting spirit and raced in a very structured way, during the complicated 2020 season. That was very attractive to me and raised my attention,” Aldag said. “When the opportunity came to be part of this team, I didn’t hesitate. Now I am looking forward to contributing to their future success.”

Aldag raced in the pro peloton for 15 seasons before taking directing roles at HTC-Highroad, Omega-Pharma-Quick-Step and Dimension Data. He will be moving on from Canyon-SRAM having spent 2020 as sports director at the women’s team.

“We are delighted to secure Rolf as a sport director for the team,” said a spokesperson from Bahrain Victorious. “He brings great experience leading races and development projects. Rolf also has a great eye for scouting and discovering young talent along with experience in developing the team’s technical department, which is proven through his previous roles.”

Aldag helped Canyon-SRAM send Kasia Niewiadoma to the podium at the Giro Rosa as well as achieve top-6s at La Course, Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège through 2020.

“We thank Rolf for his great work at Canyon-SRAM and wish him personally and professionally the best of luck for his future,” said Canyon-SRAM team manager Ronny Lauke. “We will miss having Rolf with us but we are confident we will bring a suitable successor to our team.”

Lauke will act as interim sport director until the team recruits a replacement for Aldag.