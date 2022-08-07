Rohan Dennis taken to hospital for tests and observations at the Commonwealth Games

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Rohan Dennis (Australia) has been taken to hospital for tests and observations following what Cycling Australia has called ‘discomfort’. The news means that Dennis is out of the road race at the Commonwealth Games.

Dennis win the Commonwealth Games time trial in the United Kingdom earlier in the week and was one of the main favorites for Sunday’s men’s road race. However, Cycling Australia posted a statement on Sunday morning confirming that the former world time trial champion had been ruled out of racing due to medical concerns.

“Rohan Dennis will take no further part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following medical advice. Dennis, who took gold in the men’s individual time trial on Thursday, woke up on Saturday morning in discomfort and was taken to a local hospital to undergo tests and observations,” the statement read.

“As a precaution, Dennis was advised to withdraw from today’s road race, but remains comfortable and under observation. The team at Commonwealth Games Australia alongside AusCycling wish him a quick recovery. Australia will contest the men’s road race with four riders: Luke Durbridge, Luke Plapp, Miles Scotson and Sam Fox.”

Dennis signed for Jumb0-Visma at the start of the season and despite missing out on a spot at the Tour de France became an important part of the Dutch team. He finished eighth at the Tour de Romandie in April, losing the race lead on the final day but won the Australian national time trial championships at the start of the year. He had health issues at the Tour de Suisse in June and was forced out of the race.