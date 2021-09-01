Rohan Dennis joins Primož Roglič and Tom Dumoulin at Jumbo-Visma

Rohan Dennis will ride in the black and yellow of Jumbo-Visma in 2022.

The Australian rider, who has been long linked with a move to the Dutch squad, has signed a two-year deal to take him to the team.

Dennis joins the squad from Ineos Grenadiers, where he had a two-year spell and became an integral part of the support line-up around its GC leaders. He memorably paced Tao Geoghegan Hart through key stages of the 2020 Giro d’Italia, which the British rider would eventually win.

Dennis is likely to take up a similar role within Jumbo-Visma, providing a linchpin within the GC roster, as well as taking some of his own chances. The move links Dennis back up with Dumoulin for the first time in 10 years after the duo rode together on the Rabobank development squad.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenges and I’m excited to be joining arguably one of the leading teams with R&D in the pro peloton. Riding alongside the likes of Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin – again – is something I couldn’t refuse,” Dennis said. “Continuing to contribute to major grand tour wins with the team and taking some of my own chances at week-long tours is a major goal of mine.

“It’s a new chapter, but also a return to a part of my early years, being involved with the Rabobank continental team back in 2011. Also being back on Cervélo, the bike I rode as a neo-pro back in 2013. I would like to thank Ineos Grenadiers for the time I spent with them. It has been a great ride with a lot of amazing times and achievements, which I’m looking to continue at Team Jumbo-Visma.”

Dennis finished third in the Olympic time trial and his signing means that Jumbo-Visma will have all three podium finishers from Tokyo in the team, with Roglič and Dumoulin already secured for next season. Van Aert also finished sixth place in Tokyo, giving Jumbo-Visma a formidable team time trial line-up.

With his abilities against the clock as well as in the mountains, Jumbo-Visma has been keen to get Dennis on its roster for some time.

“I have been talking to him for a few years now. He is a dream asset for me, who will be a great support for our GC riders in particular, but who will also regularly be in a position to chase an overall victory himself,” sport director Merijn Zeeman said.

“There are not many riders in the peloton who have his qualities. He is a real asset, which is very important in today’s top cycling. He is someone with a very big engine who can pull for kilometersVeloNew and who can reduce the peloton uphill too. He also is capable of a great time trial in which he will often compete for the win.”