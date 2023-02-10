Rohan Dennis confirms he will retire at end of 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Rohan Dennis, the two-time world time trial champion, says the 2023 season will be his last.

In a short message on social media, the Jumbo-Visma rider revealed that he will retire from professional racing.

“Cycling, you have given me a lot and I’ll be forever grateful. It is still a long season ahead however it will definitely be my last as a professional,” Dennis wrote.

Dennis is in the final year of his two-year contract with Jumbo-Visma, and did not give a reason why he’s decided to retire.

The 32-year-old Dennis holds the unique distinction of not only winning stages across all three grand tours but also holding the leader’s jersey in all three.

A prolific time trialist, the sometimes combative Dennis has won 32 races across his career.

An effort to evolve into a grand tour GC contender fell short, but he remains a factor in time trials and transitioned into a top helper.

Dennis won a stage at his 2023 season debut at the Santos Tour Down Under last month.